McCalls’s Quilting May/June 2023 First Look
Since time immemorial, humans have looked to the sky and the stars as a way to make sense of life here on earth. Whether it’s used to navigate the direction to travel, discover hidden secrets ourselves and the universe, or simply to dazzle the eyes a clear, starry night, the sky, and the night sky in particular, continues to instruct, inspire, and integrate us into the wider universe. Even after millennia, their allure is still as strong and mysterious as ever.
As quilters, we’re constantly drawing inspiration from everything around us; stars and suns especially have a wide and varied representation in quilting designs—and in this issue, we’re celebrating that influence. With summer just around the corner, we’re making plans to be outside to enjoy it and gather inspiration for our next quilt project. Sunny days filled with light, joy, and possibilities, and starry nights full of wonder, promise, and calm beauty.
Take Me to the River by Kari Mathews
To get into the spirit of long summer days, come along with Take Me to The River by Kari Mathews, an homage to long, calm hours spent by the water with your fishing gear.
Chromasun by Susan Deshensky
Bask in the glow of Chromasun by Susan Deshensky, a gorgeous foundation pieced pillow cover, which can easily be turned into a larger project thanks to our convenient alternate size chart.
Starburst by Carol Moellers
As for quilts inspired by stars and the cosmos, they’re sparkling and twinkling throughout these pages! Our cover quilt, Starburst by Carol Moellers, dazzles the senses with its dynamic combination of color, shape, and print.
Spinning Sky by Joanie Holton.
Spinning Sky by Joanie Holton creates movement and interest with 3 unique patchwork blocks.
Glowing Dawn by Megan Best
Glowing Dawn by Megan Best is a modern-style throw with style to spare, in a pretty purple gradient.
Nova by Gail Sheppard
Nova by Gail Sheppard is an easy-to-sew, scrap-friendly project that has a delightful, dramatic look.
Starry Sampler by Scott Flanagan
Make a plan to stay in a starry state of mind for an extended time with our new series quilt, Starry Sampler from Scott Flanagan, a stunning, stellar design full of interesting star blocks in multiple sizes. The three-part series quilt will wrap up in our September/October 2023 issue. I’ll be working on my own version of this spectacular quilt and we’ll be sharing a few fun technique videos for it here on QuiltingDaily.com.
And make sure to scan the QR code on the last page of the issue to access the download for the Galaxy pattern by Konda Luckau, which is available to our readers for free for a limited time.
So, let’s sew ourselves a handmade heaven, full of suns, stars, and celestial light! Happy quilting!
Gigi Levsen
Editor, McCall’s Quilting
Get your copy of McCall’s Quilting Magazine May/June 2023.
Enjoying this article? Sign up for our newsletter!
Join the Conversation!