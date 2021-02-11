McQ&A: Organizing Multiple Quilting Projects

The month of February is all about scraps and stash busting in the name of finishing projects and studio organization. So, when we received the question below at McCall’s Quilting magazine for our McQ&A feature, we knew we needed to share these tidbits of organizational gold with you. Check it out!

McQ&A: Your Questions, Our Answers!

Do you have an interesting way to organize multiple quilting projects? We asked four of our editors to share their ideas!

Annette Falvo

Technical Editor

I really like using the square 14¼” plastic project boxes. They stack, they’re see-through, and they travel well if I want to take the project to a group sew. In each box I place the pattern, fabric, thread, etc, plus the original invoice(s) from the fabric purchase – that way I can easily identify the SKU’s if I need more fabric later on. I include a small notepad for jotting notes and ideas to be revisited later on. If I’m feeling really organized I label the box and all its components with the some small circle stickers (the kind used for garage sales) with the quilt name.

Lori Baker

Acquisitions Editor

Does “pile-them-in-heaps-on-the-cutting-table” work? Okay – if I’m honest, I have most of my PIGS in a box. Only the 3 or 4 I am actively working on are out and either on the cutting mat or hanging on the design wall.

Tracy Mooney

Editor

I have about 10 boxes, 6 quilt tops, and at least 6 fat quarter towers that are earmarked for quilts. Oh, and 2 Quilt Festival bags filled with UFO’s. As I was organizing it in my apartment after the move I decided that I am saving for my retirement. It’s my quilting nest egg!

Send questions for the staff to McCall’s Quilting, 500 Golden Ridge Rd., Golden, CO 80401, or email [email protected] If your question appears on this page, we’ll send you a charm pack of great fabric squares. Ask us…we’ll answer!

