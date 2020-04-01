Meet Modern Quilting’s Top Prizewinner: Peter Byrne

Can you imagine what it would be like to win the top award at a major quilt show… the first time you entered? Meet QuiltCon winner Peter Byrne, the Toronto MQG member who took home this year’s Best in Show award and, along the way, charmed attendees with his genuine joy and exuberance.

QuiltCon 2020 Best in Show winner Starring You, designed and quilted by Peter Byrne.

Peter’s quilt Starring You is an amazing feat on so many levels. First, it is full of negative space. Composed of white and black fabric, the central eight-pointed star is machine appliqued onto an all-white background. Three of the star points were cut away and sliced further into 90 bits and pieces each, appliqued – again by machine – in a way that mimics an explosion. All of the quilting was done on a home machine, and the black lines you see? Those are quilted with black thread. Think about it: with that kind of contrast, you just can’t make a mistake.

It was a pleasure to sit down with winner Peter Byrne at QuiltCon 2020 and talk about his experience at the show. You can hear our full conversation on the Quilt and Tell Podcast.

Peter's quilting journey started after retirement from a longtime career as a hairstylist and designer, back in 2009. After creating many quilt tops for his family and friends, he knew he needed to learn to quilt them himself. That learning curve skyrocketed after joining the Toronto MQG in 2017. Since then, he's been learning, teaching, and honing his skills. "Starring You" was the first quilt he made specifically for show.

Peter’s quilting journey started after retirement from a longtime career as a hairstylist and designer, back in 2009. After creating many quilt tops for his family and friends, he knew he needed to learn to quilt them himself. That learning curve skyrocketed after joining the Toronto MQG in 2017. Since then, he’s been learning, teaching, and honing his skills. “Starring You” was the first quilt he made specifically for show.

In addition to Best in Show Peter also brought home the Best Machine Quilting, Frameless award as well for his quilt Cityscape. This quilt was fashioned from strips cut from a king-sized quilt top. Repurposing is the way of the future! Peter added twinkling lights in the windows with yellow fabric held down by fusible web. Stitching over the windows with different thread colors made some interesting value and transparency changes. This was another strong quilt design enhanced with amazing machine quilting.

Once again, QuiltCon 2020 ribbons were made by MQG member Nicole Daksiewicz. (To see a full list of the winning quilts that took home ribbons, visit the QuiltCon website. )

So what’s in store for this year’s winner? Teaching engagements, more amazing quilts, and promoting his new method of applique and quilting called ‘Hover Quilting.’ To learn more about Peter, visit his website peterbquilts.com and follow him on social media.

