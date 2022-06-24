Meet the Editor: Denise Starck

It’s fun to get to know a little bit of the personal side of your co-workers and I had this exact opportunity when I spoke with Editorial Director Denise Starck for our latest Meet the Editor segment. Denise started at Golden Peak Media (GPM) as a Graphic Designer but her love of and skills in quilting quickly made her an extra-valuable designer. Over the years, Denise’s role at GPM has continued to expand and now includes Art Direction plus Graphic Design on some titles as well as managing the many quilting magazines that are published out of the Golden, Colorado, office.

Denise made “Bottled Rainbows” for her office—the pattern’s graphic feel appealed to her and represents her work. The quilt, by Rachel Hauser, appeared in Quiltmaker Jan/Feb 2012.

Denise remember exactly when she started quilting—shortly after she bought a house in 1999 and decided she needed a hobby. She took some classes at a local quilt shop and the rest is history!

Kristine and Denise discovered they had both made quilts in a similar color combo of rose pink and sage green. In Denise’s rose pink and sage green quilt, the feeling is ‘cool’ in tone. She used blue and cool raspberry pink for her dark values. This was Denise’s first quilt and was a gift to her grandmother.

I found out we share many quilting habits including:

We generally work on one project at a time—although occasionally there are a couple works-in-progress hanging around the sewing room.

We mostly work by machine but we each like to have a hand project—preferably one without a deadline!—on hand for when we’re traveling, in a waiting room, or just wanting to sew in front of the TV.

We each have a dedicated sewing space in our homes, our sanctuaries, which we can leave as clean or messy as we wish and just shut the door when we’re done!

Kristine used pink, cream, and sage green for the light and medium values in this quilt; browns, maroons, and dark greens were used for the dark values. Overall, this 58″ x 58″ quilt is ‘warm’ in tone.

Find out about Denise’s journey into quilt publishing, how quilting is a family affair, and more in this video of our chat together. We hope you enjoy it.

Happy quilting,

Kristine



*Header image at the top features Denise Starck, left, and Kristine Lundblad