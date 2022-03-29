Meet Tracy Mooney and Vivika DeNegre, Editors of Quiltmaker, Quick & Easy Quilts, and Quilting Arts Magazines

Here at Golden Peak Media, the Quilt Group works collaboratively on many different magazines. Each magazine has a different personality and audience. The traditional quilting title Quiltmaker has been on the market for 40 years – what a history! – and Quick + Easy is a bit newer, but both have amazing projects and are led by editor Tracy Mooney. In contrast, Quilting Arts has been on the scene for the past 20 years, promoting the art of quilting and the fun techniques associated with surface design. Vivika Hansen DeNegre is the editor for that title.

Tracy and Vivika are always up for a cup of coffee, a chat about their favorite pastime (quilting, of course!) and an opportunity to learn more about their craft. They set aside a half hour in their busy schedules to conduct a joint interview to discover more about their backgrounds, share tidbits about upcoming issues, and chat about “all things quilty.”

What did they learn they had in common? A few surprises!

Both Tracy and Vivika love color and express their obsession in a unique (and eye-catching) way. Check out their glasses!

Tracy’s background is in media and she’s worked for another publisher in the past. Editing Quilting Arts is Vivika’s first job in the publishing industry.

Tracy is a cover girl! Check out this gorgeous quilt from Quick + Easy Quilts, Sunshine in the Cabins.

Podcasting is part of their jobs as well as editing. Check out Tracy’s podcast, Quilt & Tell, and Vivika’s, The Quilting Arts Podcast.

One of Vivika’s first quilts from the 1980’s was made with Eleanor Burns’ quilt-in-a-day pattern.

Both of these editors are originally from the East Coast… New Jersey and Maine.

Tracy’s first quilt was made in the early 90s. She thought it would be easy because there was just one patch, but she made the entire quilt top without learning how to line up those triangles.

Learn more in this fun joint interview!

For more information about how the Quilting Industry is helping Ukraine, visit https://www.quiltingdaily.com/we-can-all-make-a-difference/. We’re updating this information as more opportunities arise.

Learning about the behind-the-scenes workings of a magazine publishing company is fun, but not nearly as exciting as enjoying the finished products they create. Check out the latest amazing products these hard-working editors create.

Quilting Arts Magazine Spring 2022

Quilting Arts Podcast

Quilting Arts TV

QuiltCon Magazine 2022

Quiltmaker Magazine March/April 2022

Quick + Easy Magazine April/May 2022

Quilt & Tell Podcast