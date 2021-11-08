Missing Quilt Market | Quilting Arts Podcast Bonus Episode

Welcome to a special “Crossover Bonus Episode” of the Quilt & Tell and Quilting Arts Podcasts! Join Tracy, Ginger, Lori, Susan, and Vivika as they talk to some of the people behind the scenes in the quilting industry. Yes, we know Market didn’t happen this year, but the quilting community is still going strong.

Market may have been canceled but we believe our podcasts are a great way to lift up our fellow makers: there are a host of new products, trending colors, fabulous designers, and captivating book titles that we want to share with our listeners.

What would we have seen if we had been at Quilt Market? New combinations of colors and textures? Fascinating quilting tools? Not to mention, lots of fresh fabrics in cool designs.

Below are a few resources mentioned in the conversation

Luana and Vivika at Quilt Market 2016

Luana Rubin is the owner of eQuilter.com and a true leader in the quilting industry. We invited Luana to kick off our podcast because of her depth of knowledge about color trends, the fabric and textile industries, and her connections to Quilt Market. She is known for having her finger on the pulse of what is happening in our industry, and accurately spotting trends in their infancy.

Clover Design Pro Applique Mat

Lori interviewed John Larson, VP of Sales and Marketing at Clover – and soon you’ll be able to find the Design Pro Applique Mat at a Clover dealer near you. We can’t wait to try it out! Visit clover-usa.com https://clover-usa.com/ for more information about Clover products.

Sew Good fabric from Deborah Fisher

Listen to Ginger’s conversation with Deborah Fisher about her new fabric collection for Windham Fabrics. “Sew Good” is sure to please any whimsical quilter with its quirky vision of sewing tools, lovely binding stripes, and inspired color combinations. Learn more about Deborah at fishmuseum.com.

Adventures in Improv Quilts by Cindy Grisdela

Cindy Gridsdela wows us again with her amazing and colorful book full of instruction and inspiration. You can learn more about this book on the C&T website.

That’s it from Tracy and Vivika’s virtual visit to Market! We’re looking forward to visiting in person this coming Spring!

Subscribe today to the Quilting Arts and the Quilt & Tell Podcasts!

Not sure how? Get step-by-step instructions here.

Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | RSS