Mix it Up. Literally!

It’s easy to get stuck in a rut. We’ve all been there. Tired of the same old, same old, but what to do about it? To change things up and get inspired, sometimes I will try a new recipe. I prefer to bake and so any opportunity to whip up something sweet and I’m in. Quilts and baking – double bonus!

Blissful Baking by Charisma Horton

In our February/March 2021 issue of Fons & Porter’s Quick+Easy Quilts, we patterned a super sweet quilt by Charisma Horton called Blissful Baking and she tells the story behind a family-favorite recipe called Crownie Delight. It’s super easy – toss it all in the crock pot and go.

Crownie Delight

1 box brownie mix

1 tube chocolate chip cookie dough

1 small jar hot fudge topping

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup walnuts (optional)

Make your brownie mix according to box directions. Grease your crock pot and pour in the brownie mix. Add in the walnuts and chocolate chips. Cut up the cookie dough into cookie size chunks and put them in the crock pot. Spoon the hot fudge over the top, don’t worry about spreading it as it melts into the mix. Turn your crock pot on low and let it cook until done in the center. Serve with ice cream or whipped cream.

I can’t wait to give it a try and maybe experiment a bit with different types of chips or nuts to make it my own. Sometimes “mixing it up” is all we need to reboot!