MLK Day Inspiration in Quilts and Song

For art quilters, fabric and thread is central to creating their work. Other artists might use paint, wood, stone, clay, words, music… all with the same joy. But it is the passion that burns inside the individual that makes us artists. And through our artistry, we can leave a legacy for generations to come.
On this day, our country stops to honor a great man of passion, courage, and conscience whose words and actions changed the world. We need to hear the music of his voice and the content of his speeches even more today. Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy has influenced artists from many different genres, including quilters, poets, painters, and musicians. The lyrics of Shed a Little Light are shared below, illustrated with some of the inspiring quilts from our magazine archives. It is my deepest wish that all men and women recognize the ties we have between us; that we honor our differences; that we celebrate our gifts; that we create a safe place for our families to grow free and strong; and most of all, that we work together shoulder-to-shoulder as sisters and brothers.
Shed a Little Light
by James Taylor
Oh, let us turn our thoughts today
To Martin Luther King
And recognize that there are ties between us
All men and women living on the Earth
Ties of hope and love
Sister and brotherhood
That we are bound together
In our desire to see the world
Become a place in which our children
Can grow free and strong
We are bound together by the task
That stands before us
And the road that lies ahead
We are bound, and we are bound
There is a feeling like the clenching of a fist
There is a hunger in the center of the chest
There is a passage through the darkness and the mist
And though the body sleeps
The heart will never rest
Shed a little light, oh Lord
So that we can see, oh yeah
Just a little light, oh Lord
Want to stand it on up
Stand it on up, oh Lord
Want to walk it on down
Gonna shed a little light, oh Lord
Can’t get no light from a dollar bill
Don’t give me no light from a TV screen, oh no, no
When I open my eyes, I want to drink my fill
From the well on the hill
I know you know what I mean
Oh, Let us turn our thoughts today
To Martin Luther King
And recognize that there are ties between us
All men and women living on the Earth
Ties of hope and love
Sister and brotherhood
Watch Taylor perform this song along with the Low Country Singers in memory of the victims of the Charleston shooting victims.
Best,
Vivika Hansen DeNegre
Editor
Resources: Want to learn more about inspiring quilt artists who focus on social justice issues? Recent articles in the Washington Post about Chawne Kimber and Latifa Saafir are enlightening.
The Social Justice Sewing Academy is an organization that empowers and amplifies the voices of youth through textile arts.
Why we Quilt by Thomas Knauer is an excellent book about activism and quilting.
Don’t miss more inspiring artwork! Make sure your subscription to Quilting Arts Magazine is up to date!
Have a technical question?Contact Us