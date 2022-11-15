Mo’ Quilts from Mo’ Guys for Movember

Happy November! Can you believe it’s almost the end of the year?! I hope you’ve spent much of your time this year happily quilting, or at least making progress on your quilt projects. Are you getting ready for the Thanksgiving festivities this year? Or are you still in the midst of celebrating Movember?

What is Movember

What’s Movember, you ask? It’s an annual event meant to raise awareness about men’s health issues, often observed by growing a mustache for the month of November. The growing of a mustache is generally acknowledged to be an activity dominated by a specific group of people — men. So, if you want to be supportive during Movember but cannot grow a mustache, don’t fret! There are other ways to commemorate the event.

Sedona Stripes by Scott Murkin

Now, it’s no secret that quilting is also an activity dominated by a specific group of people—women. But there are men who love quilting too! In honor of Movember, we’re highlighting some of their wonderful quilt designs. Perhaps you’d like to make one of them, whether it’s as a nod to Movember, or simply because they’re excellent designs that will be fun to sew and quilt.

I’ll start with Sedona Stripes by Scott Murkin, an attractive, easy-to-sew design with show-stopping style. Now, you don’t have to use woven stripes for your version though you can see it’s a great choice for this pattern!

Print stripes would work just as well to create that movement and energy, or you could try different prints to give this modern, dynamic design a different look.

Mad for Plaid by Reed Johnson

Next, we have Mad for Plaid by Reed Johnson. I love the combination of plaids in this quilt; it’s such a cool way to get multiple prints into one design.

I especially like how this is one of those designs in which it’s not obvious where the blocks begin and end—and as is common with those designs, it’s much easier to sew than it looks! It’s bold, it’s beautiful, and you could make such a nice version of this!

Warmth of Our Stars by Scott Flanagan

Finally, let’s take a peek at Warmth of Our Stars by Scott Flanagan. This pattern is quite a bit more involved but so worth it. It was originally published as a series sampler quilt so it’s broken up into 6 parts; in this consolidated pattern you get all parts together.

There’s also an in-depth video tutorial for this pattern you can watch by subscribing to Quilting Daily TV if you like more thorough instruction. You’ll learn (or perfect) so many useful patchwork techniques that you can utilize in other projects.

Mo’ Quilt Patterns

Speaking of Scott Flanagan, we love him and his designs here — check out this cool pattern bundle featuring 5 of his quilt designs. (Warmth of Our Stars is not included in this bundle). What IS included: Birds of a Feather, Jamaican Stars, Ribbon Dancer, Sodalite Cabins, and Carnival, which is another gorgeous sampler quilt.

Whether you observe Movember or not, I mustache you to consider one of these patterns designed by men for your next quilt project; you’ll be glad you did. Happy Quilting!