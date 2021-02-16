Modern Log Cabin Quilts Always Thrill!

We’re taking a deep dive into Modern Log Cabin Quilts in honor of Kate Colleran’s Log Cabin Quilts with a Modern Twist Online Workshop (Registration ends 2/26/2021!) The Log Cabin block is rich in traditional quilting history; however, Log Cabins with a modern spin are inspiring us on a whole new level these days. Check out the array of exquisitely eye-catching Modern Log Cabin patterns below, in addition to a fascinating look into its history.

The Log Cabin quilt is a classic. This pattern has been embraced by people everywhere—from exquisite Amish examples, Gee’s Bend variations, and the humble and exotic from all over the globe, the Log Cabin has demonstrated its versatility, utility, and timelessness.

Quilters embracing the Modern Quilt Movement have also dived deep into Log Cabins with incredible results. One of my all-time favorite modern quilts is “Modern Log Cabin” by Tara Faughnan. Tara is a teacher, designer, color expert, phenomenal quilter—and a really charming person! Tara’s roots are in traditional quilting but her design sense is totally modern and refreshing. This is a truly classic pattern that is made new with Tara’s excellent color choices.

Speaking of color, I love the color choices and block arrangement of “Modern Wave Quilt” by Natalia Bonner and Kathleen Whiting. The bright and happy colors alternate with white strips in these Quarter Log Cabin blocks. You can choose from many quilt block designs when arranging this quilt but the alternating layout of the blocks in Natalia and Kathleen’s quilt creates an amazing, secondary design of diagonal zigzag ‘stripes’ that is so fun and energizing. Is it true that when two quilting artists combine their talent, their joint effort is twice as good? It’s possible.

“Modern Wave Quilt” by Natalia Bonner and Kathleen Whiting

“Every Which Way” by Denise Russell uses a paper-pieced variation on a traditional Log Cabin-style Pineapple, and the placement of color creates the impression of arrows moving in all directions. I love the asymmetry of this design, leaving ample negative space on each side of the single column of blocks to showcase remarkable quilting.

Denise is a quilt pattern designer, writer, and blogger. After making 12 Log Cabin quilts in a row more than a decade ago, she became hopelessly hooked on quilting. Denise spends hours in her studio translating her passion for color and texture into an eclectic collection of quilt designs, published regularly in books and magazines. This particular pattern is a favorite of mine from her work.

I’m immodestly including my own “King of the Cabin” in this list because it is an example of tweaking the construction of a classic design—I used precut strips to eliminate lots of cutting, sewed the strips in strip set pairs, and then cut the pairs into strip set units to speed up the traditional Log Cabin-style piecing. The arrangement of Quarter Log Cabin blocks is irregular but unified by the gray background and coordinated strips of fabric. Put on some music and layout your blocks on a design wall to your heart’s content.

Our collection of patterns, called “Modern Log Cabin Quilts Bundle,” is sure to spark your interest and get those creative juices flowing. The collection include the quilts mentioned here plus: “Boo’s Nursery” by Kristi Loeffelholz “Sunset Star” by Felicia T. Brenoe “Fractured Flower” by Wendy Sheppard “Somewhere in Indiana” by Laura Piland Grab your own copy of this collection here. For some Log Cabin history and inspiration, I highly recommend this delightful post from renowned quilt collector Gerald Roy with his thoughts on this iconic quilt design.

And here’s another artful and contemporary Log Cabin block made from scraps and strips. Download instructions available in the April/May 2018 issue of Quilting Arts Magazine.

So many beautiful modern Log Cabin blocks, so little time.

Keep on sewing,

Kristine