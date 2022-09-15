Moments in Time Trunk Show: Lessons From a Lifetime of Quilting

Quilt artist Cindy Richard’s dimensional quilts celebrate the people, places, and everyday events that enrich her life in Israel. This piece was written by Barbara Delaney and pulled from the pages of the Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting September/October 2022 issue.

Trunk Show with Cindy Richard

Sous Chef, 25″ × 27½″

Cindy Richard’s quilts always begin with a photo. She said she tries to use photos that are “a little bit edgy or sexy or humorous,” and she uses high-resolution images so she can see all of the details. Layered collage is her technique of choice.

Richard’s quilts depict “scenes from everyday life,” and she endeavors to tell a story with each quilt she makes. Sous Chef shows her granddaughter helping while baking with her mom. “During Covid lockdowns, I had a very narrow window of options for subject matter, and I turned to my family and made a lot of pieces based on everyday events that touched my heart. Moments in time. This is one of them.”

Once she determines a photo will work for a quilt, Richard manipulates it in Photoshop Elements. She crops it, plays with the values to achieve the high-contrast image she desires, prints the image to scale, and then makes a pattern from the scaled photo. She took a photography class to sharpen her skills to enable her to create the best possible reference photos.

Aqua Bella, 28½″ × 19″

Richard creates each element for the quilt separately, placing them on a background according to the pattern. “I typically build a background and quilt it first so I can position the elements in the foreground as I make them.” She said she challenges herself to create a flat, two-dimensional surface with the illusion of three dimensions.

Tulle is Richard’s signature fabric; she uses it in every quilt. “It answers my needs for shadows, folds in clothing, waves in water, ephemeral figures, etc. I use it to show darkened areas instead of adding a darker fabric because it blends so well. I discovered it on my own and have been using it ever since.”

Value is how Richard creates depth. “By shifting and juxtaposing the values of a subject from light to medium-light to dark, I achieve contrast, and the result is depth; this is my favorite attribute in my quilts. I challenge myself in every quilt—no matter what the subject—to create depth and dimension.”

Aqua Bella is based on a photo taken at Ein Hemed, a picturesque national park near Jerusalem. She used a lot of green batiks for the vegetation and trees but used acrylic crayons and tulle to add “light.” “The light in the archway of the bridge and the trees behind the bridge are what give this work depth. The light on the bank’s side on the right lets you know that there is height. I appliqued rocks in the water and played with their values so they would look 3-D. I quilted ‘waves’ in the water so there would be movement.”

Reflecting at the Western Wall, 41″ × 33″

Jerusalem Old and New, 39″ × 40″

Though Richard began quilting as a traditional quilter and actually took her first class as a lark, the tactile sense of the fabric spoke to her. Art classes taught her to “see” in a different way. And once she was introduced to art quilting, there was no turning back. Visit Cindy at cindyrquilts.com.

Grotto at Rosh Hanikra, 12″ × 22″

Mirror Image, 15″ × 15″