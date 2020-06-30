More Digitized Quilting Motifs are Here!

So you’ve completed your quilt top; all that cutting, sewing, pressing, repeat. Now what? Quilt it, of course! We’ve recently added more digitized quilting motifs from our collection to the website that would look fabulous on your quilt. Here are a few of the newest, just in time for summer quilting.

The Star Stack quilting motif

Layered, geometric stars make the Star Stack quilting motif a unique and beautiful design. Try it on your next Quilt of Valor® for some added pop. If you need a quilt to make, check out Lieutentant by Abigail Dolinger. It’s one of my favorites!

Lieutentant by Abigail Dolinger appeared in Easy Quilts Fall 2018

The Sizzle block motif combines stars and streamers that spin and dance. How fun would this motif look on your next picnic blanket?

The Sizzle block motif

Mother’s Garden is a lighthearted floral motif, perfect for adding a feminine touch to your quilt.

Mother’s Garden floral motif

I would like to try this motif on this quilt by Nancy Mahoney called Gumdrops. I think it would add just the right amount of fun and whimsy.

Gumdrops by Nancy Mahoney appeared in Love of Quilting January/February 2014

The Love Leaf quilting motif is a fresh, floral design for your sweet baby quilt. I just love those hearts!

The Love Leaf quilting motif

I hope you’ll visit QuiltingDaily.com to discover all of digital quilting motif patterns that you can download and install on your longarm quilting machine! Formats included in the download are: CQP, DXF, HQF, IQP, PAT, PLT, QLI, SSD, TXT, WMF, and a PDF for reference so you’ll be all set and ready to get quilting.

Check back as we will continue to add new digitized motifs regularly!