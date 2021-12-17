More Fast Finishes and Ideas for Quilting Gifts

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Aspiring to make a quilting gift for someone, but the occasion approaches faster than you realized? That certainly happens to me! I’ll share with you my favorite last-minute helps.

Quick gifts for kids: Little quilts! Children love these, and they are perfect for “imagination play” ages. They can be used for dolls, but they also make great teddy bear picnic blankets and tea-party tablecloths. I always had my kiddos use a little quilt as a catchall base for Legos®—super easy to pour remaining blocks back into the bucket (and save grown-ups’ feet…ouch!).

I love this one from Quick + Easy Quilts, You’re a Doll. At 15” x 18”, it works up fast, and we show you a lightning-speed no-binding-required finishing technique. Make it scrappy as shown, or customize the colors for each child. Choose to personalize the quilt for each child with their own initial, or just make four more blocks. Yep, the cute little pillow and pillowcase patterns are included! Available exclusively in Quick + Easy Quilts October/November 2021 issue.

Attending a gathering? This quick-to-sew String-Pieced Beverage Gift Bag makes a perfect hostess gift.

A thoughtful quick-to-sew hostess gift.

A finished quilt top that needs to be quilted, STAT? If you’ve got a quilt top that is ready for quilting, but you’re stuck because you don’t think you have time to quilt it…click on over to 10 Quilting Tips & Techniques to Finish a Quilt—FAST! I’m finishing up a quilt for my newest grandchild, and the built-in serpentine stitch on my sewing machine is the perfect solution.

One example of a stitch for quilting a quilt fast.

Quilty friends? They’ll love you for this idea! Download the free Sew Easy Lessons from Love of Quilting and print a copy for every quilting friend, plus one for yourself. Head to your local office supply shop, add a clear cover and cardstock backing and have them bind it for you. This can be done while you wait and is typically less than $5. Truth: I still refer to this all the time for essential quilting techniques!

Three ideas for a single quilt block:

Showcase it as a wall hanging. Add a wide black or complimentary-color fabric strip to each side; spray-baste the quilt block and center it on a discount-store canvas frame; wrap the fabric edges around the back, mitering the corners. Extra credit: Include Command® strips with your gift. This makes a fast and fun gift and is a super way to use up orphan or test quilt blocks.

Make it into a pillow! Cut a square of fabric the same size as your quilt block. With right sides facing, sew around the perimeter, leaving an opening for turning. Stuff gently with purchased stuffing (or use leftover batting scraps). Use a ladder stitch to hand sew the opening closed.

Decorate & label a gift package. For smaller quilt blocks, use a glue stick across the back of the entire block and glue it to stiff paper on hand. Think backs of cereal boxes, or similar packaging material. Once the glue is dry, use a rotary cutter with an old or nicked blade and a ruler to trim away the seam allowances of your block. Glue a ribbon, string, or other strip of fabric (such as a selvage strip from your scrap bin) for a hanger. Write your To/From on the back, along with any sentiment and the year; the recipient now has an ornament for their collection! (Love the idea but don’t have any little blocks made up? Click here for A String of Cheer fast and free quilt pattern download!)

Glue a small block to cardboard; trim away the seam allowance and use for a gift tag &/or ornament.

Please comment and share your own fast finish ideas—there are those of us who can use all the help we can get!