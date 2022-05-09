My Top 5 Dresden Plate Quilt Patterns

Dresden Plate quilt patterns are classic for a reason—they’re stylish, dynamic, fun to make, and there are so many ways to make them into especially beautiful and impressive quilts. The wedges used to make the plates can be different styles, sizes, and proportions to get different looks, and then the color palette and fabric selection also determine the final style of a quilt. To see what I mean, read on; I’ve picked out five of my favorite Dresden plate quilt patterns to show the delightful variety of this motif.

Dresden Daisies by Shannon Arnstein

First up is a recent addition to our pattern library, Dresden Daisies by Shannon Arnstein, which was the cover quilt for McCall’s Quilting March/April 2022 issue. I love its deceptive traditional simplicity—it looks like it’s made with complete rounds of Dresden blades in the center of the quilt, but the rounds are actually broken up by thin sashing strips. The colors and prints that Shannon used are so cheerful and those little red squares add an unexpected vibrancy to this lively pattern.

Another Dresden quilt pattern that’s traditional with a twist is Shortcut to Dresden by Abigail Dolinger. Abigail designed the proportions of her Dresden Plate a bit shorter and wider, giving her quilt a cute, playful, and modern look. It’s also constructed with raw-edge fusible applique, rather than making the blades in the traditional manner, so it really goes together quickly. Abigail gave us an inside look into how she designed and made this style of quilt, read all about it!

Handmade Garden by Cheri Leffler

Here’s a quilt that brings springtime inside in the prettiest way! In Handmade Garden by Cheri Leffler, the Dresden Plates are turned into bold, blooming flowers against a cool pieced chevron background. The stems and appliqued leaves add another fresh, modern design element that sets this pattern apart from a traditional Dresden Plate pattern and make it a perfect springtime wall quilt to enjoy all season long.

Midnight Snowfall by Brenda Sutter

From the lightness and brightness of spring to the depths of winter, Dresden Plates can embody every mood and season. This massive bed quilt pattern, Midnight Snowfall by Brenda Sutter, combines different sizes of Dresden wedges in cool colors to make shimmering, sparkling snowflakes against a velvety black background. It’s the most perfect big, cozy quilt for staying comfy and cozy all winter long.

Shattered Dresden by Dodi Lee Poulsen

The final quilt, Shattered Dresden by Dodi Lee Poulsen, is sparkling with summery prints and colors (though I’d love to see how it looks in different fabrics, like a dark background with jewel tone Dresdens). Again, the mix of Dresden blade widths and lengths in this medallion-style pattern is so dynamic and delightful; everyone will be wondering how you did it! This pattern is an excellent deep dive into the Dresden Plate dimension, and you’ll be an expert in the technique by the time you’re done.

Speaking of expertise in the technique, we’ve got an in-depth exploration of all things Dresden if you want to go deeper into this magical motif. Read all about how to adjust the width, length, and shape of Dresden wedges to make your perfect plate, along with video tutorials and our best tips and tricks. Serve up some elegant, enticing quilts with your very own Dresden Plate pattern interpretations.

Happy Quilting!

Gigi