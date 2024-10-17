Mystery Quilt! Mystery Of Halloween: Clue #3

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Making the X Blocks and Cutting Remaining Fabrics

Welcome to Clue #3 of the Mystery of Halloween Quilters!

It’s really spooktacular that we are already starting Clue #3. If you are joining us in the 5-Part Mystery of Halloween for the first time we hope you will stay awhile and start your mystery quilt project. It’s not too late to catch up!

This Halloween mystery quilt was designed by former Quilting Daily editor, Kathryn Patterson. If you haven’t already done so, please refer to the Materials list in the Halloween Mystery’s introduction post & clue #1 and get your fabric selections together.The links below take you to the previous clues to get you started on this subtly spooky design.

Introduction to the Halloween Mystery and Clue #1

Clue #2: Tricks & Treats Strips and Triangles

Kathryn uses two Northcott collections, Elegantly Frightful and ColorWorks Premium Solids, for her quilt, but you can choose your own fabrics.

Clue #3 is the quickest clue of all five. We are assembling the X Blocks! Once your blocks are pieced and pressed, you may need to square them up. A 12”x12” square-up ruler is a great help. We are also cutting the remaining fabrics, getting ready for Clues #4 and #5. So make sure your rotary cutter and blades are in good shape. Do you need a new rotary cutter or ready for replacement blades?

Ready for some bat-tastic fun? Let’s go!

Cutting (for Clues #4 and #5)

Dark print #1

24 squares 4 3/8” x 4 3/8” cut diagonally to yield 48 triangles (I)

Halloween novelty print

3 squares 19” x 19” cut diagonally twice to yield 12 triangles (J – 2 left over)

2 squares 10” x 10” cut diagonally to yield 4 triangles (K)

Bright solid

7 strips 2 1/2” x width of fabric (WOF) for binding

Backing

2 panels WOF x 60”

Making the X Blocks

Arrange 2 H squares (cut in Clue #1) and 1 each of Units 1 and 2 (made in Clue #1) as shown.

Sew 2 rows of 2 squares/units each.

Sew rows together to complete Block X, which should measure 12 1/2” square. Press seams as shown. Make 6.



Only one more clue to finish before the last one with THE BIG REVEAL!

See you next week for Clue #4!

*This article contains affiliate links that help us earn a small commission at no additional cost to you. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We’re grateful for your support!

Enjoying this article? Sign up for our newsletter! Sign Up