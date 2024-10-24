Shopping Cart

ARTICLES Articles 1 min read

Mystery Quilt! Mystery Of Halloween: Clue #4

Quilting Daily
0 Comments
Welcome to Clue #4 of our Halloween Mystery Quilt!

Making the Y and Z Blocks

We are thrilled that we are working on Clue #4 of our Halloween Mystery Quilt! Only one more clue left to finish this mystery quilt top. If you are joining us in the 5-Part Mystery of Halloween for the first time you can still make this mystery quilt project because the clues are always available.

This Halloween mystery quilt was designed by former Quilting Daily editor, Kathryn Patterson. If you haven’t already done so, please refer to the Materials list in the Halloween Mystery’s introduction post & clue #1 and get your fabric selections together.The links below take you to the previous clues to get you started on this subtly spooky design.

Kathryn uses two Northcott collections, Elegantly Frightful and ColorWorks Premium Solids, for her quilt, but you can choose your own fabrics.

Fabric for halloween mystery quilt

Mastery Quilt Clue #4

In Clue #4, we are putting together the Y and Z Blocks, common name Spiderweb Blocks – perfect for our Halloween theme! Another name for this style of block is Kaleidoscope; if you’d like to learn more about them, check out this free pattern, Kaleidoscope Variation, for a paper-pieced Kaleidoscope Block. Once your blocks are pieced and pressed, you may need to square them up. A 12½” square-up ruler is a great help. Kathryn used contrasting thread in her photos so you can easily see the stitching, but you will want to go with coordinating or neutral thread for best results. Ready for some arachnid fun? Let’s go!

Ready to make the Y and Z Blocks?

Arrange 4 Unit 1 and 4 Unit 3 strip-pieced triangles as shown.

Mystery quilt clue 4 step 1

Sew Units together into pairs and press seams towards Unit 1s. Make 24 pairs.

Mystery quilt clue 4 step 2

Sew 2 unit pairs together to make a Y half-block. Make 12. Press seams as shown.

Mystery quilt clue 4 step 3

Sew 2 half-blocks together, pinning to match centers, and stitching just outside the seam intersections.

Mystery quilt clue 4 step 4
Mystery quilt clue 4 step 5
Mystery quilt clue 4 step 6

Press as shown.

Mystery quilt clue 4 step 7
Mystery quilt clue 4 step 8

Repeat to make 6 Y Block Centers.

Mystery quilt clue 4 step 9

Add an I triangle to each dark corner of each block, centering. Trim blocks to 12 1/2” square if needed. Make 6 Block Y.

Mystery quilt clue 4 step 10
Mystery quilt clue 4 step 11

In the same way, make 6 Block Z using Unit 2 and Unit 4 strip-pieced triangles.

Mystery quilt clue 4 step 12
Mystery quilt clue 4 step 13

Isn’t this block just boo-rific? That’s all there is to Clue #4 of our Halloween Mystery Quilt. Wait until you see all the blocks put together.

See you next week for Clue #5…THE BIG REVEAL!

