Mystery Quilt! Mystery of Halloween: Clue #5

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

The BIG REVEAL

Almost there Mystery Quilters…

Are you ready to collect the treat of this Halloween mystery? In Clue #5, the secret of the pieces of the mystery quilt will all fit together. We are assembling our Halloween Quilt. This will get you across the finish line with plenty of time to spare for quilting and binding before the holiday season. If binding makes you a bit batty, check out this Quilt Binding Tutorial or these steps on how to bind a quilt.

Visiting for the first time? Curious about the Halloween Mystery?

This Halloween mystery quilt was designed by former Quilting Daily editor, Kathryn Patterson. Learn more about the series in the Introduction. You’re never too late for this trick-or-treat! The links below take you to the previous clues to get you started on this subtly spooky, creepy-crawly cuddly quilt design, a delight for kids of all ages!

Introduction and Clue#1 to the Halloween Mystery

Clue #2: Tricks & Treats Strips and Triangles

Clue #3: Making the X Blocks

Clue #4: Haunting Y and Z Blocks

About This Quilt

Kathryn uses two Northcott collections, Elegantly Frightful and ColorWorks Premium Solids, for her quilt, but you can choose your own fabrics.

Clue #5: Assembling the Quilt Top

Arrange 6 X Blocks (bats), 6 Y Blocks (spiderwebs), and 6 Z Blocks (alternate spiderwebs) in 6 diagonal rows as shown.

Add J triangles to complete the row layouts.

Sew 6 diagonal rows, and then sew the rows together.

Stitch K triangles to corners, centering.

Trim the quilt edges even all around, 1/4” outside the outer seam intersections, making sure corners are trimmed at 90 degree angles.

Layer, baste, and quilt. Bind with 7 bright solid 2 1/2” x WOF strips.

You’ve solved The Mystery of Halloween quilt!

Thank you so much for joining us on this quilting adventure! We hope you’ve enjoyed making the Mystery of Halloween quilt as much as we have.

Enjoying this article? Sign up for our newsletter! Sign Up