Mystery Quilt! Mystery of the Scrappy Thanksgiving Table Runner: Clue #3 & #4

Welcome back to the Mystery of the Scrappy Thanksgiving Table Runner clue #3 and #4! We’re going to make the remaining parts of the scrappy table runner: units, Flying Geese and sections. Along with these and the stitch-and-flip units made in clue #2 you’ll be ready to take on clue #4 as well, THE BIG REVEAL, piecing blocks and borders. Your Thanksgiving table runner will be finished just in time for fall holiday decorating.

This scrappy table runner is a quick-to-make project, using common quilting techniques. You can find clues #1 and #2 through the link below.

Introduction, Clue #1 and Clue #2

The Mystery of the Scrappy Thanksgiving Table Runner

The Scrappy Thanksgiving Table Runner mystery series has four clues. This series originally appeared in October, 2018 and was written and created by Tricia Patterson and Lori Baker.

Tricia and Lori had a great time planning this table runner project, bringing together fall-colored batik fabrics, selecting just the right ones, together and separately.

The Red Stash Bag of Thanksgiving Table Runner Batiks

They decided early to make the table runner really scrappy, with an assortment of cream, rust, red, green and brown fabrics. They intentionally focused on making an unplanned scrappy patch placement. Because they are each contributing units and sections to all three of the blocks they are also selecting the fabrics from their stash assortment as they cut the patches. How this scrappy table runner is going to turn out is a mystery.

Clue #3

Lori and Tricia are in sync with their fabric choices. It’s all about reading the fabrics to find shades of the same color that work together.

Cutting Instructions for Clue #3

Assorted Red Batiks

4 squares (F) 2” x 2”

4 squares (H) 2⅜” x 2⅜”

Assorted Cream Batiks

8 rectangles (A) 1½” x 2½”

8 squares (B) 1½” x 1½”

8 squares (H) 2⅜” x 2⅜”

2 squares (J) 4¼“ x 4¼“

1 square (K) 2¾” x 2¾”

4 squares (N) 2⅞” x 2⅞” cut in half diagonally to make 8 triangles

4 squares (O) 1¼“ x 1¼“

Assorted Rust Batiks

4 squares (F) 2” x 2”

12 squares (H) 2⅜” x 2⅜”

1 square (J) 4¼“ x 4¼“

4 rectangles (M) 2” x 3½”

Assorted Dark Brown Batiks

1 square (F) 2” x 2”

2 squares (I) 3⅜” x 3⅜”

4 squares (L) 1⅝” x 1⅝”

Assorted Medium Brown Batiks

2 squares (I) 3⅜” x 3⅜”

Assorted Green Batiks

4 squares (H) 2⅜” x 2⅜”

1 square (J) 4¼“ x 4¼“

Assorted Gold Batiks

8 squares (B) 1½” x 1½”

4 squares (H) 2⅜” x 2⅜”

Piecing Table Runner Units and Sections

Before you start piecing, you might want to organize all the pieces and parts for the Mystery of the Thanksgiving Table Runner. Label each of the units, Flying Geese and sections and place them in small plastic bags. This little bit organization will pay off when you are ready to piece the rest of the table runner.

Triangle-Square Units

Here are step-by-step instructions to make 2 at a time. If you have other projects that require a larger number of triangle-squares, check out 8-at-a-Time Triangle-Squares from Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting to learn how to make a lot of them in less time.

Unit 12

Unit 12. Make 8.

1. Place the right sides of an assorted cream H and an assorted red H together as shown. Draw a diagonal line from corner to corner on the lighter patch.

2. Stitch ¼“ out from both sides of the line.

3. Cut apart on the marked line to make 2 triangle-squares.

4. Open the fabrics and press the seam towards the darker fabric.

5. Trim the edges of the squares if you’d like, although it isn’t necessary.

Each pair of two squares makes 2 triangle-square units. Make 8 unit 12.

Units 13 and 14

Unit 13. Make 8. Unit 14. Make 4.

Using the same triangle-squares technique, pair assorted cream H and assorted rust H to make 8 Unit 13’s.

Unit 14 is made with larger squares and the same triangle-squares technique. Pair assorted dark brown and assorted medium brown to make 4 unit 14’s.

Flying Geese Units

It helps to use the Fast Flying Geese technique to sort out the counts: 1 large square and 4 small squares = 4 Flying Geese. For the scrappy Thanksgiving table runner we need to make 4 each of 5 different-colored Flying Geese sets. Here are the steps to make 4 Flying Geese at a time.

Flying Geese 1

Flying Geese 1. Steps 1-3.

1. Align 2 assorted rust H patches on opposite corners of an assorted cream J as shown.

2. Draw a diagonal line across the H patches.

3. Stitch ¼“ out from both sides of the line as you did with the triangle-squares, except this time stitch across both of the H patches.

Flying Geese 1. Step 4.

4. Cut apart along the diagonal line.

Flying Geese 1. Step 5.

5. Open up the small squares and press the unit as shown.

Check point: Are you still with me? If this is your first Flying Geese experience I know you might be wondering; what in the world is she doing??

Flying Geese 1. Steps 6 and 7.

6. On the remaining corner of each of the opened pieced patches, place two more assorted rust H’s as shown.

7. Repeat drawing a diagonal line, stitching and cutting apart the patches as you did in Steps 2-4.

8. Press the small squares open.

And, there you have it, the 4 Flying Geese 1’s you need for the table runner!

Flying Geese 1. Make 4.

Flying Geese 2-5

Using the same method used for Flying Geese 1, use the following patches to make 4 each of Flying Geese 2-5.

Flying Geese 2: Pair 1 assorted cream J and 4 assorted green H.

Flying Geese 3: Pair 1 assorted green J and 4 assorted rust H.

Flying Geese 4: Pair 1 assorted rust J and 4 assorted gold H.

Flying Geese 5: Pair 1 assorted cream K and 4 assorted dark brown L.

Flying Geese 2: Make 4.

Flying Geese 3. Make 4.

Flying Geese 4. Make 4.

Flying Geese 5. Make 4.

Sections 1 and 2

Section 1. Make 8.

Section 2. Make 4.

After all that detailed construction, you’ll be glad to know that sections 1 and 2 are easy piecing.

1. Using 1 assorted cream A, a different assorted cream B, and an assorted gold B, sew them together as shown to make section 1. Make 8.

2. Using 1 assorted rust M, a different assorted rust F and an assorted red F, join to make section 2. Make 4.

Sections 3 and 4

Section 3. Make 4.

Section 4. Make 4.

Sections 3 and 4 are also easily pieced. You are going to use units that you made in clue #2 to make these sections. Before you start, notice in the photo that the direction of placement for units 6 and 7 is different. (Make sure you’ve pulled the correct units from clue #2.)

1. Watching the direction of the triangle placement, sew an assorted cream N to a unit 6 to make section 3 as shown. Make 4.

2. Again, paying attention to placement, join an assorted cream N to a unit 7 to make section 4. Make 4.

Section 5

Section 5. Make 1.

We are almost to the finished line for clue #3. If you’ve made a Sawtooth Star before, you know what to do. You’ll use the Flying Geese 5 you made for this clue to make the star for the Thanksgiving table runner.

1. Sew together 2 assorted cream O and 1 Flying Geese 5 to make the top row of the star as shown.

2. Join 2 Flying Geese 5 and the assorted dark brown F to make the middle row of the star.

3. Select 2 different assorted cream O and 1 Flying Geese 5 to make the bottom row of the star.

4. Join the rows together as shown to complete section 5. Make 1.

Cutting Instructions for Clue #4

Time for clue #4 of the Mystery of the Scrappy Thanksgiving Table Runner.

Assorted Dark Brown Batiks

1 square 7-1/4” x 7-1/4” cut in half diagonally twice to make 4 quarter square triangles (P)

Assorted Red Batiks

1 square (G) 3-1/2” x 3-1/2”

1 square (Q) 2-1/2” x 2-1/2”

Assorted Medium Brown Batiks

* 2 squares 4-3/8” x 4-3/8” cut in half diagonally to make 4 half square triangles (S)

Assorted Cream Batiks

4 squares (F) 2” x 2”

4 squares 2-5/8” x 2-5/8” cut in half diagonally to make 8 half square triangles (R)

Dark Brown Batik

2 strips 1-1/2” x 36-1/2”, for border 1

2 strips 1-1/2” x 14-1/2”, for border 1

Medium Brown Batiks

2 strips 3” x 38-1/2” for border 2

2 strips 3” x 14-1/2” for border 2

Backing: 1-1/2 yards

Batting: 23” x 47”

Binding: 4 strips 2-1/2” x 40”

* In order for the S’s to be more scrappy, cut 4 squares 4-3/8” x 4-3/8”, and cut them in half diagonally to make 8 half square triangles (S). Put the 4 extra S’s aside to use another day.

Making the Blocks

On to making the blocks for the Mystery of the Scrappy Thanksgiving Table Runner.

Block 1

*Block 1 was designed by Gudrun Erla.

1. Trim the section 3’s and section 4’s that you made in clue # 3. Place your ruler on the edge of the N and cut away the excess of the green batik so your section 3’s and 4’s are triangles.

2. Join red batik Q, 4 dark brown P’s, 6 unit 1’s, 2 unit 2’s, 2 unit 3’s, 2 unit 4’s, 4 unit 5’s, 8 section 1’s, 4 section 3’s, and 4 section 4’s as shown to make block 1.

Tricia & Lori’s Block 1

Block 2

*Block 2 was designed by Melissa Harris and Arlene Stamper.

3. Join red G, 4 medium brown S’s, 8 assorted cream batik R’s, 4 unit 3’s, 4 unit 4’s, 4 Flying Geese 1’s, 4 unit 10’s and 4 unit 11’s as shown to make block 2.

Tricia & Lori’s Block 2

Block 3

*Block 3 was designed by Corey Yoder.

4. Join 4 cream F’s, 8 unit 12’s, 8 unit 13’s, 4 section 2’s, 1 section 5, 4 Flying Geese 2’s, 4 Flying Geese 3’s, and 4 Flying Geese 4’s as shown to make block 3.

Tricia & Lori’s Block 3

Assemble the Table Runner

5. Stitch blocks 1, 2, and 3 together as shown.

6. Matching centers and ends, join 36-1/2” dark brown border 1 strips to top and bottom of table runner. Repeat to add 14-1/2” dark brown border 1 strips to sides of table runner.

7. Matching centers and ends, join 38-1/2″ medium brown border 2 strips to top and bottom of table runner. Join unit 14’s to both ends of the 14-1/2” border 2 strips and stitch them to sides of the table runner.

8. Layer, baste and quilt the table runner as desired.

The Big Reveal

Lori & Tricia’s Scrappy Mystery Table Runner

We think Thanksgiving is a lot about eating, and now you have something beautiful for your Thanksgiving table or to give as a hostess gift if you are going to be spending the day at someone else’s home. We hope you enjoyed the Mystery of the Scrappy Thanksgiving Table Runner.

Happy Thanksgiving and happy quilting!

