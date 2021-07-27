50% Off QDTV! Treat yourself >
Nancy Mahoney’s Secrets to Quilting Success

Nancy Mahoney's Secrets to Quilting Success promo image featuring Nancy's headshot and Berry Wreath quilt
In this 6-lesson online workshop, Nancy Mahoney – Author, teacher and fabric designer – walks you through the fusible appliqué quilting process, shows you how to use machine appliqué on your quilts for a beautiful finish every time.

Nancy also shows various quilts, each with their own unique look, achieved by using this one simple technique. Nancy will also show you how to master a Feathered Star Block. Using her technique, you will learn to get the most squares from your strips and why keeping the straight of grain is so important.

She will show you how to create the Sunburst block in her friendly and knowledgeable style and shows you how to create sharp points and unusual angles the easy way by quilting with foundation piecing. 

Plus, you’ll get three of Nancy’s quilt patterns included with the workshop!

Berry Wreath quilt draped across a chair, pattern included in Nancy Mahoney's Secrets to Quilting Success Workshop registration.
Nancy’s Berry Wreath quilt pattern in one of three patterns included in the workshop.

You’ll love this workshop if you:

  • Want to learn more about fusible web and appliqué work
  • Enjoy creating gifts for others or for your own home
  • Like quilting using a pattern
  • Want to make a more challenging block
  • Are bored with simple strip piecing
  • Are looking to improve your block making skills
  • Want to recreate a stunning vintage block
  • Enjoy working with small pieces
  • Want to try hand-appliqué
  • Want to learn more about Tri-Recs rulers
  • Enjoy learning lots of new ideas
  • Want great accuracy in piecing
Florentine Tiles quilt draped across a chair, pattern included in Nancy Mahoney's Secrets to Quilting Success Workshop registration.
One of Nancy’s favorite quilt patterns, Florentine Tiles, is included in the workshop. 

Techniques Demonstrated in this video:

  • Fusible appliqué
  • Measuring
  • Cutting
  • Pressing
  • Sewing
  • Cutting and piecing small blocks accurately
  • Creative way to piece Y-seams
  • Easy method for needle-turned appliqué
  • Accurate cutting and piecing
  • Using seam-allowances for more precise units
  • Two methods to make hour-glass blocks
Summer Heat quilt draped across a wicker chair, pattern included in Nancy Mahoney's Secrets to Quilting Success Workshop registration.
The Summer Heat quilt pattern is also included in the workshop.

This video is just a taste of what you can expect in the workshop. In under five minutes, Nancy shares tips on choosing, tracing and cutting fusible.  

Sign up today! Nancy Mahoney’s Secrets to Quilting Success starts on 8/20/2021 -9/17/2021. Registration ends on 9/3/2021. Save $10 when you register early with code: NANCY10 – expires 8/20.

Nancy Mahoney’s Secrets to Quilting Success

