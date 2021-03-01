National Craft Month: 31 Ways to Stay Creative this Month

In honor of National Craft Month we are delving into the many ways to fan the flames of our creativity throughout the entire month of March. We’ve outlined 31 ways to stay creative each day of the month —from handmade gifting to learning something new to upcycling or sketching, our ideas span all of the Golden Peak Media platforms including quilting, sewing and machine embroidery, knitting, crochet, beading, and jewelry.

Why is creativity so important? Let us count the ways… Aside from it being a beautiful and productive outlet, it has also been shown time and time again that building that creativity muscle is advantageous on so many levels. In a prominent Scientific American article, it states that ““researchers found that only creativity—not intelligence or overall openness—decreased mortality risk. One possible reason creativity is protective of health is because it draws on a variety of neural networks within the brain.” According to the article, not only does creativity help in keeping the brain healthy and living longer, but it also helps in dealing with negative emotions as well as reducing stress and anxiety. What better way to reduce anxiety than by signing up for a crafty workshop, exploring color combinations, or creating a wire doodle of your pet?

Join us as we delve into and pay honor to the practice of creativity during #NationalCraftMonth. Download the lovely calendar pdf below and let’s take a deep dive into all things creative!