National Craft Month: Evaluate Your Tools/Notions

I’ve been quilting since the late-1980s and I’ve always had a love/hate relationship with marking my quilt tops for quilting. I’ve tried many methods over the years including pencil and stencils, a Hera marking tool, and a water-soluble marker, and non-marked options such as quilting in the ditch and along seams. My criteria for a good marking technique include ease of preparation/application, comfort while stitching, and removability—the latter being an issue with one of my first quilts marked in pencil. It’s hard to hit all three of these notes with one method but with my latest project (a baby quilt) I chose something new—blue painter’s tape.

Since my plan was to quilt a 1” diagonal grid, I needed something to help me stitch straight. Using my quilting rulers to keep the tape properly aligned, I applied the painter’s tape directly on the quilt top in lines about 1” apart, intending to stitch along each side of the tape. I taped up the whole quilt top in one direction, pin basted on the exposed fabric, and then machine stitched with my walking foot. When done, I removed the tape carefully and saved it—to use in the other direction—and then ‘retaped’ the entire top perpendicular to the first lines of stitching. When done, I had grid I was proud of!

The tape came off easily and left no stickiness on the quilt top. I would caution you to test any tape you use to assure it does not leave a residue. I did all of my quilting in a few days so I did not leave the tape on for long; you might want to only try this technique on a small-ish piece that you intend to quilt promptly. Again, worrying about potential residue.

Also of note, the quilt top was only ‘half marked’ when I started quilting. Since I didn’t want to sew over or through the tape strips—just alongside them—I only worked in one direction at a time. So, when taping the perpendicular lines, I was working with a partially quilted quilt. This was not a problem, however.

I think this is my new favorite method for marking long, straight lines. Admittedly, it took time and care to ensure the tape strips were straight and evenly placed along the quilt but well worth it for the results. I hope you give it a try!