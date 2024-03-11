Give Back Through Quilting During National Craft Month

March is National Craft Month which means it’s time to try a new craft or return to something that you haven’t picked up in a while! And we can’t think of a better way to work on your skills than by finding ways to give back through quilting. There are sew many ways we as makers can use our creative abilities to better our communities. Read on for some of our ideas!

Teach Others

One way to dig into your creative side while being helpful to others is to introduce them to the wonderful world of quilting! Quilting is an incredible art form that is therapeutic, fun, and built around an amazing community of quilters. Getting in on the fun of quilting could be a life changer for many. Go ahead, share your passion and let’s get more people quilting!

The unexpectedly perfect yellow thread.

Gigi Levsen, editor of McCall’s Quilting, says “in the midst of all [the] stuff I have to do, being able to slow down, breathe, and reset my mind helps me get calm, centered, and able to face the never-ending to-do list. As I’m focusing on fabric selection, or cutting, or running patches under the presser foot of my sewing machine, or pressing, I get to focus, without distraction, on the act of building a creative object. One that would never exist until I bring it to life.”

Support Local

A huge way to be helpful to others within the quilting community is by supporting local quilting shops. Quilters have power as consumers; your purchasing choices can make a huge impact! Former McCalls Quilting editor Lori Baker says “There are some BIG advantages of shopping locally. One is that you are supporting a person you know as well as their family. It helps them buy food and pay for their housing. Another advantage is that they know you.”

For Lori, shopping locally made a massive difference in her craft. Because the employees at her preferred local stores know what she likes and how she quilts, they are able to provide tailored recommendations. This, in turn, helped make Lori an even better quilter — and that’s really saying something!

Make a Charity Quilt

Quilters are lucky that our passions and talents can be used to help uplift our communities. Former Quilting Daily Content Director, Vivika DeNegre, recommends making a charity quilt to share when times get tough. “I try to have one on hand at all times, ready to ship to an individual or organization that is collecting for a cause. Simple quilts that are large enough to cover an adult (lap or twin) work best.”

A pile of charity quilts. Photo courtesy of Cheryl Arkison

Vivika also notes that it helps to find a quilt pattern you love to work on; “my local quilt group introduced me to the disappearing nine-patch technique several years ago, and I’ve made several versions of this quilt for charitable donations. There’s a Tanzanian proverb that says, ‘Little by little, a little becomes a lot.’ If we all give a little, pretty soon it will be a lot.”

Quilting for Others

We hope this article has inspired you to use your creatives skills to make the world a better place! These are just a few ways that you can give back through quilting, but there are sew many more things you can do. How do you use your creativity to better the lives of those around? We want to know! Share with us on Instagram, Facebook, or in the comments section below.