National Take Your Dog to Work Day: Celebrating Quilt Style

I love the random silliness of “National Whatever Day” themes. I mean, who doesn’t love National Donut Day? And if you haven’t used September’s National Sew a Jelly Roll Day as an excuse to buy a 2-1/2” strip roll, well, this is your year! And guess what we celebrated in June? National Take Your Dog to Work Day!

A Paws-itively Adorable Day at Work

So many of us quilters are used to our ‘helpers’ around the sewing room while we work. Fido nestling so inconveniently right behind your sewing chair, Mister Whiskers deciding that the presser foot is hiding a mouse underneath—they’re just so dang… lovable in the work room, aren’t they? Well, I’m of the opinion that a quilt is not truly finished until your fur baby has slept on it, or at least shed on it, so my pets are always welcome in the work room. But coming into the office was a new adventure!

When you take your pup to work, they gotta be in tip-top tidy shape!

Recently, we spent some time in our video studio with my fur baby, Tater Tot, and with my co-worker Kiley’s baby girl, Bella Stevenson. We filmed a few videos of our dogs checking out some Quilting Daily quilt patterns made in different colorways. (You have to watch them; they’re super sweet!) The Tater Tot even got his first ever hair cut for the occasion!

Tater Tot checks out the studio, making sure everything is ‘up to sniff’ for his co-star’s high standards.

Time to Raise the Woof

We stocked up on treats (he’s got a thing for sweet potato treats) and food and water, and our day began. While I got the quilts out, Tater Tot checked out the equipment, the lighting, and the snack situation. We produce all kinds of video here, from short Instagram-style videos, to our two broadcast television shows, Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting TV and Quilting Arts TV.

For a little tea cup dog, Bella packs a lot of confidence!

In fact, we’d just wrapped the shoot for the 4200 series of Love of Quilting the week or two before Tater Tot came in. (Available for Quilting Daily TV subscribers June 30!) And then, Tater Tot’s co-star arrived—Bella Stevenson! She was sporting a pretty sweet lilac-hued tail. I know that Bella had hers professionally done, but if you’re interested in trying it at home, they do have home dyes available. (Although, I may have to try these markers. Man, these are ridiculous!)

Getting to know your co-workers is different for dogs.

Check Out These Paw-some Products

Thanks to Our Stars of National Take Your Dog to Work Day

Bella is a mature lady at 13 years old, and Tater Tot is a 7-month-old upstart. Despite the disparity in the experiences, once they got to know each other, they got along great. Tater Tot did his dance moves, and Bella popped her ‘gopher’ pose, and they both got a kick out of frolicking on quilts. Pro Tip: Puppies of all ages really, really like chicken.

Tater Tot’s got smooth dance skills; he’s a dapper dog. Bella pops-and-locks in her classic ‘gopher’ pose.

I truly enjoy my job, and I have to say, this may have been the best day ever in the office! I love National Take Your Dog to Work Day! Whatever day of the year, make a point of celebrating your dogs (and cats and ferrets and parakeets), and indulge in a little patchwork puppy playtime!