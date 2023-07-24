Shopping Cart

ARTICLES Articles 1 min read

A Talk With Teresa Duryea Wong About Native American Quilting

Kristine Lundblad
0 Comments
native american quilting
Don't miss out on Lancaster's newest quilting event — Stitch Fest Lancaster! From free motion quilting to surface design, there are workshops for every interest, plus a shopping marketplace spanning sewing, yarn, beading, and art. Bring your friends for a weekend of quilting, community, and fun.

Many students may remember history class as an exercise in memorizing dates—and after the test, they were soon forgotten. What good is remembering a date in history if you don’t know the story behind the event? Teresa Duryea Wong has always wanted to know the story. Teresa has written several books about textiles and her latest book, Sewing & Survival: Native American Quilts from 1880–2022, digs deeply into the history—the stories—of quilting and its importance to people in Native American communities.

native american quilting
Sewing & Survival: Native American Quilts from 1880–2022 by Teresa Duryea Wong

For 150 years, quilts have been important to Native Americans, part of their heritage and their culture. Most popular is what they call the Star quilt, an eight-pointed, pieced star pattern others often refer to as Star of Bethlehem. The eight points hold meaning and symbolism in many Indigenous cultures.

Who Is Teresa Duryea Wong?

Among her many talents, Teresa is also a talented quilter. She recently joined Quilting Arts TV host Susan Brubaker Knapp to tape three segments for Series 3000 of the show (available to PBS stations as early as November 2023). For one of her segments, she discussed star quilts and their importance to the Native American community.

Teresa created the black-white-yellow on red star quilt behind her based on Sundance Stars by Grace Zimega (Teton/Western Sioux), featured on pages 112-114 in the book.

Native American Quilting Throughout Time

Sewing & Survival: Native American Quilts from 1880–2022 is an important book that adds to American history. Besides the plentiful and beautiful photos, both historical and contemporary, Teresa writes beautifully about her discoveries and the importance of Indigenous cultures and Native American quilting traditions.

native american quilting
Detail of the Susan Hudson quilt titled Star Among the Suhnkaa Waken, one of my favorites in Sewing & Survival: Native American Quilts from 1880–2022 by Teresa Duryea Wong

Check Out Our Interview

Recently, Teresa sat down with me to talk about her book and research. I hope you enjoy watching this video and reading Teresa’s book — I highly recommend it!

Happy sewing,
Kristine

Register