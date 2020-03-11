National Craft Month: Make Your Craft Garden Grow

It’s National Craft Month, and we want to help you elevate your craft this spring with just the right creative prompt: make your craft garden grow.

Each of the craft communities under the Golden Peak Media umbrella will participate in a garden themed craft-along. You will see free pattern downloads throughout March from quilting, sewing, knitting, crochet, beading, and jewelry.

Start here with the free Handmade Garden Quilt Pattern download! Dresden Plate flowers stand out against a chevron-style background made of Flying Geese units in this unusual wall hanging or table topper. The finished size is 30×30.

Jump into all of our crafty Instagram accounts and discover more in craft during National Craft Month:

Interweave Craft

Interweave Beading

Interweave Jewelry

Sew News

Quilting Daily

Once you’ve submitted your email and received your free download of this beautiful seasonal runner, you will be hard pressed to resist getting to work. Enjoy making your craft garden grow, and Happy National Craft month!

