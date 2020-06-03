Needle Pulling Thread | Podcast

Join Teri Lucas as she shares her soon to be released book, “Color, Thread & Free-Motion Quilting, Learn to Stitch with Reckless Abandon.” In our Fine Finishes segment, Handi Quilter Educator, Susan Manry, joins Lori and Ginger as they discuss the controversial topic of whether quilting with a robot is not creative.

EPISODE SUMMARY:

Welcome | Tracy, Lori, and Ginger

Open Studios | Teri Lucas

Teri Lucas

To learn more about Teri check out her website https://terificreations.com/

Teri’s new book, “Color, Thread and Free-Motion Quilting Learn to Stitch with Reckless Abandon.” Will be available from C&T Publishing in August 2020

Teri’s quilt Twilight in the Bronx, 40 ̋ × 40 ̋, designed and quilted in 2009

Teri’s quilt Shine Your Light, 18 ̋ × 20 ̋

Teri’s quilt New York Beauty

Susan Manry

To learn more about Susan checkout her website https://susanmanry.com/bio/

Facebook Group Pro-Stitcher Posse

