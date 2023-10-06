Barbara Eikmeier’s video series, Block-by-Block: Quilting Our Patchwork Legacy, embraces the history of patchwork blocks featured in a marvelous sampler quilt. So, it all began with Day Lily Garden — a rare, vintage quilt block from the 1960s that presented a dilemma. Should she piece the block using the traditional quilt techniques of the era? Or would modern methods be able to deliver something equally lovely

How it All Started

The original Day Lily Garden pattern, published in Aunt Kate’s Quilting Bee magazine in 1964, was probably intended for hand-piecing. In fact, quilters of the day would have cut cardboard or plastic templates, traced around the templates on the wrong side of the fabric with a pencil, leaving a finger width of space between each piece. Finally, the pieces were hand cut out at a time with scissors leaving an estimated ¼” seam allowance.

This is exactly the way I was taught to piece when I began quilting in 1984 — 20 years after the pattern was first published! When I selected the Day Lily Garden pattern for the Block-by-Block, Quilting Our Patchwork Legacy video series, I wasn’t exactly sure which quilt techniques I was going to use and didn’t initially rule out using templates. It was only when I realized I had to make sixteen Day Lily Garden blocks that I set out to find another option!

What Technique Should I Use?

See episode 6 of the series for my simplified construction of the block using appliqué, dimensional details, and strip piecing. These quilt techniques eliminated the curved piecing and mitered corners of the vintage quilt block. As I made the sampler quilt, I was pleased that the 16 blocks sewed together quickly, but I kept wondering if I should have made them like the original pattern.

Did I sacrifice the gracefulness of the design with my simplified construction? If so, was it worth it? There was only one way to find out. I had to make a block with templates! Although I enjoy hand piecing there was a deadline looming; I would be piecing this block by machine! Printing the full-size templates with an accurate ¼” seam allowance was a breeze using my modern day quilting tool—my computer with Electric Quilt design software!

Time To Sew

With all the pieces cut out, it was time to figure out the piecing order which was a bit like a jigsaw puzzle, and actually sort of fun… Until I realized that the final seam was going to be a twisting “S” shaped seam curving in an odd angle halfway through the block. That “S” seam was really all I needed to discover to confirm that my adapted construction was definitely the way to go for filming—loss of graceful lines or not!

In the end, the simplified block—while eliminating the interesting curved piecing challenge—presented opportunities to teach a dimensional Cathedral Windows-style technique, and to show how machine appliqué can be used to achieve the look of complicated curves. If you love a good hand- or machine-piecing challenge, try making the Day Lily Block the old-fashioned way, with templates, needle, and thread!

What Did You Learn?

