New Year Quilting Skills: Get Ready for Your Year of Quilting

As the holidays wind down, we start to think about what we want to accomplish in the new year. It’s a clean, fresh slate, filled with creative potential. Most of us quilters have a few UFOs we’d like to finish, and a stack of magazines flagged with sticky notes marking all the patterns we want to make. And soon, we’ll see new fabric collections that we want to play with, or fun new rulers we want to try.

Before starting a new project, why not get yourself prepped for the creative year ahead? Learn new quilting skills, brush up on old ones, getting to know your sewing machine forwards a and back so that you’re ready to tackle any quilt by signing up for Quilter’s Bootcamp: Meet-and-Master Your Sewing Machine with Sara Gallegos.

This workshop features 7 videos and 7 quick patterns, and 6 weeks of interaction with your instructor, Sara Gallegos. After the interactive session ends, you can still access the videos and patterns, so you can re-visit certain lessons. (So when you’re ready to experiment with bobbin work or test out your circular attachment, you can pop back in for a refresher!)

The topics range from machine features to specific techniques. You can skip around or watch straight through, but I guarantee that every video will have a light bulb moment for you.

Start the year off by quilting one of those unfinished quilt tops on your sewing machine. Sara teaches you about quilting with your feed dogs up (with a walking foot or a standard presser foot), free-motion quilting with your feed dogs down, and even gets you started on the right track with ruler work.

You’ll get to know all the accessories that come with your machine, and how you–as a quilter–can incorporate them into your quilt-making. Twin needles and button feet aren’t just for garment sewers!

For more advanced machines, Sara even gives you a practical tutorial on setting up your machine’s features. There may be features you’ve ignored over the years that you’re ready to explore now. Can you program your machine for automatic tie-off? Have you ever tried adjusting the sounds and alerts? There are simple things that you can do with your machine to make your sewing experience more pleasant.

Sara has been an educator for most of her career. The shop she co-owns in Michigan—Decorative Stitch—sells embroidery machines, sergers, frame quilting machines, and sewing machines, and she can teach every feature on every single one of them.

As a quilter, she developed this easy-to-follow but comprehensive workshop to teach you how to master YOUR machine. Sara teaches the course using a Chorus from Baby Lock—which has some unique special features—but this workshop applies to any brand or model of sewing machine.

Included with the workshop are 7 patterns curated from the Quilting Daily library. Sara focused on tabletopper patterns. These quick projects will put your machine through its paces, allowing you to master piecing, explore different feet, play with various forms of quilting—with your feed dog up or your feed dogs down—and dabble in specialty styles without slowing down!

Register for Quilter’s Bootcamp!

The interactive session of Quilter’s Bootcamp: Meet-and-Master Your Sewing Machine starts on January 3 and ends February 12. The last day to register is January 14.