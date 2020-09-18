Notes from the Show: Inside Scoop from the 3600 series of “Love of Quilting”

One of the best parts about watching the episodes of Love of Quilting is getting those extra tips or alternate methods for making a pattern, or hearing about the inspiration that goes into the design and making of a project. Here are a few fun extras from the 3600 series of “Love of Quilting.”

Episode 3606 Shark Bait

Sara and Angela with Shark Bait.

For the 3400 series, two viewers submitted tips about using scraps for dog beds, either donating to the local shelter or creating something cozy for your own furry friend. “Oh, that’s a good idea,” said Angela Huffman. “I wonder if I can make something for Bruce the Cat?”

Lo and behold, for episode 3606, Angela shows up with a cat bed shaped like a shark, and with a big, plush pillow…filled with fabric scraps.

Here’s lookin’ at you, Marilyn Bigley of Westminster, Maryland, and Janice Skene of Arburg, Manitoba! You inspire us!

We adore viewer tips! They’re so inspiring!

Episode 3607 Which Way Around?

Sara Gallegos and Angela Huffman on episode 3607 Which Way Around?

We like to think that “Love of Quilting” TV inspires you. It certainly inspires us! Sara Gallegos was so delighted with a guest design on the previous series of “Love of Quilting” (a disappearing hourglass quilt, called Presto!), that she decided to “disappear” her favorite patchwork unit: the pinwheel!

Presto! Lori Baker talked Sara through the disappearing hourglass on episode 3513 of “Love of Quilting.”

In addition to the teaching you how to construct the two main blocks, Sara and Angela dig into different techniques for pinwheels, what to do if you work with pre-cuts instead of fat quarters, why batting with polyester is the way to go for this quilt, and how to adapt your rulers to make your patchwork simpler.

Loads of practical tips and techniques on this episode 3607—Which Way Around?

Episode 3609 Forest & Flowers

Angela Huffman likes to showcase different tools and methods on the show. In episode 3609 Forest & Flowers, instead of foundation piecing, she uses the V-Block tool by Deb Tucker from Studio 180. Find the method that works for you!

Her tip for stabilizing skinny sashing strips involves dunking yardage in a mixture of starch and water. It made for a fun—and wet!—episode of “Love of Quilting”!

Angela has mentioned this technique before, but it’s the first time we’ve seen her actually dunk yardage in a starch solution!

Episode 3610 Corinthian Stars

Sara Gallegos loves decorative stitches and specialty thread, and used the open spaces in the sawtooth star blocks to indulge in both. To match the rich, marbled ombre fabrics, she broke out the metallic thread. Her tips for working with it (upright spool stand! Non-metallic matching thread in the bobbin!) makes episode 3610 Corinthian Stars worth a watch! She recommends the Maxistitch foot from PFAFF, and non-woven fusible mesh to make the decorative stitching work like a dream.

Make sure to check out episode 3610 Corinthian Stars for some really useful tips on decorative stitching.

Episode 3612 Widgets & Rockets

Episode 3612 Widgets & Rockets was all about Chenille! Angela Huffman explored multiple ways to use chenille in your quilts, from full panels to chenille strips. She showcases using a chenille cutter, blooming chenille, stitching chenille tape to stabilizer, and so much more!

The Chenille foot from PFAFF was so helpful for both chenilling panels (shown here) AND attaching chenille strips. (And, yes, Angela has one sparkly nail on each hand!)

There’s always loads to learn on “Love of Quilting”! Make sure you tune in to your local public television station, or download the entire series!