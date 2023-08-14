I wanted to make a full-size quilt rather than the throw size in the pattern, so I also had some math to do before buying fabric. My daughter and I headed to our local fabric store and had a blast selecting fat quarters in a variety of blues and greens.

We also chose a nice purple print for the sashing and binding and a white floral print for the background. Then we found a blue and green flowered print for the back that coordinated well with all the other fabrics. I soon realized how much cutting I had ahead of me, and how useful my new tools would be!

Next Steps

The rotary cutter made the task of cutting all those strips go much more smoothly. And the spinning mat made it a breeze to cut all my fat quarter squares into quick triangles. Of course I was anxious to start piecing, so I skipped the step of cutting the background fabric into rectangles.

Instead, I started strip-piecing and was happy to see some fast progress on my quilt blocks. Before I trimmed my blocks, I laid them out to determine the best arrangement for the quilt top. Naturally, I took a couple of photos and then stacked the blocks into rows for easy assembly.

I trimmed the blocks in groups, as I pieced each row of the quilt. The Album Cross template and the spinning mat made this job a piece of cake! As I pieced the quilt top, I consulted my layout photo plenty of times to make sure I was assembling everything correctly. I ended up remaking the quilt corners, because I didn’t want to trim the top before quilting.

Top: Alison’s quilt on her dorm bed; Bottom: Alison’s baby quilt and college quilt

I pieced a cute row of blocks to give the back of the quilt some interest. This also helped avoid the problem of having an obvious seam on the quilt back. I had the quilting done locally, by Sheryl Highsmith of Hedgehog Quilting. Sheryl helped my daughter and I select a quilting pattern with nice loops and curves that helped offset the angular design of the quilt blocks.

A College Quilt for the Books

The quilt turned out beautifully, and I couldn’t be happier with it! It adds such a nice touch to my daughter’s dorm room, and it made the idea of sending my “baby” off to college a little easier to handle. Have you created a college quilt for a child or loved one? Be sure to share with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below. Happy quilting!

Lavon Peters,

Former Managing Editor of Beadwork Magazine