Oh, those Summer Days!

For me, summer is all about getting outdoors with some beverages and snacks and soaking up some sun. I love spreading out a quilt, kicking off my flip flops and lounging with my favorite quilting magazine. So, I asked my colleagues what is your favorite quilt to take to a picnic or outdoor event? Here’s what they had to say.

Annette Falvo, Technical Editor, told me “I have a flannel rag quilt that I take to picnics and outdoor concerts. I don’t worry if it gets a little dirty. Being a rag quilt, it gets better each time I wash it.” I completely agree – rag quilts are great to keep in your car so you always have one handy for that impromptu trip to the park.

Editor for Love of Quilting, Eileen Fowler made me laugh when she told me “I haven’t used any of my quilts for picnics of festivals…yet.” I have just the one for her to start with. It’s quick and easy and she’ll be ready for that concert or camping trip in no time.

Bear Lake by Krisanne Watkins

I think Genevieve Stafford Hook, Senior Graphic Designer, has the right approach. She says “I don’t have a festival-specific quilt, but I’m not afraid to pull out the quilts I do have for picnics! Folks always seem surprised that I’m ready and willing to put quilts all over my yard to sit on for parties, but if they’re not getting used, what are they good for? I prefer to cuddle up with all my quilts, and I hope my friends do too.” Right?! We should be putting our quilts to good use. Scott’s twin-size quilt crackles with color and warmth, like a cozy fire on a cool summer evening.

Bonfire by Scott Flanagan

So, the next time you are headed outdoors to enjoy a picnic, a concert in the park or even camping, take along one of your quilts, or better yet, make one specifically for the occasion!