On the Horizon: February Quilting Workshops

We couldn’t be more thrilled about all of the fantastic workshops we have lined up throughout 2021. Join us and take a deep dive into a wide array of quilting styles and techniques taught by some of the most skilled and celebrated quilters of our day. And just so you know, the month of February contains two of our most favorite workshops of all. Pull out those log cabin blocks and sharpen those applique stitch techniques for your best quilt year yet. We also included a few early registration discount codes below, so let’s get started!

The Log Cabin block is rich in traditional quilting history – we are excited to bring this course into the modern age with Log Cabin Quilts with a Modern Twist! Kate Colleran will dive into one block quilts, off center and deconstructed blocks as well as curvy patterns. This course is perfect for the intermediate/advanced quilter that is looking to push their skills further.

Sign up here. Workshop runs 2/12/2021 to 3/12/2021. Registration ends 2/26/2021.

Register now and get $5 off with code: TWIST5 – Expires 2/12/2021.

Jan’s whimsical style comes to light in this new quilt from the artist herself! She will walk you through each step of her basic applique stitch technique. As well as the process of making perfect inside and outside points and perfectly smooth-edged curves. When you’re through you’ll never find applique intimidating again! Plus, you’ll have a fun folk-inspired quilt you will be proud to show off.

Sign up here. Workshop runs 2/26/2020 to 3/26/2021. Registration closes 3/12/2021.

Register early and receive $10 with code: APPLIQUE10 – Expires 2/26/2021.

There is no better time to soak in this level of instruction. Make sure to take advantage of these amazing discounts, and we’ll see you in class!