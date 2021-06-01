On the Horizon: July Quilting Workshops

This July is prime season for some fantastic learning at Quilting Daily! We have a wonderful selection of online quilting workshops that will take your quilting to the next level – everything from math quilting to pet portraits to the highly anticipated APQS Longarm Certification summer session. Get all the details below and register today!

Break down your quilts by math for simpler, more accurate construction! Donna Mae explains and simplifies the mystery behind making perfect quilts in this fundamental workshop. Learn how to calculate your fabric needs and change the size of your blocks for bigger or smaller quilts. By the end of this course, you’ll be a quilting math pro!

Sign up here! Workshop runs 7/9/2021 to 8/6/2021. Registration closes 7/23/2021.

Register early and save $5 with code: MATH5 – expires 7/9/21.

Most of us treat our pets like a member of the family so why not immortalize your favorite pet in a custom quilt? Join award-winning fiber artist Lea McComas in this 6-lesson online course as she shows you how to bring your favorite pet photos to life using her fused raw-edge appliqué technique. Lea takes you from start to finish with insight that will ensure your success creating a one-of-a-kind pet portrait quilt.

Sign up here! Workshop runs 7/16 to 8/13. Registration closes 7/30.

Save $20 with code: PETS20 – expires 7/16.

The APQS Certification Class for Fons and Porter is a 14-week-long online class filled with videos, images, and instructions with easy-to-follow steps guided by Dawn Cavanaugh, APQS National Education and Customer Service Director. Share your progress with fellow community members and work with APQS store owner and instructor Myrna Ficken on a private forum in a collaborative and interactive online environment. Submit homework assignments by mail and email for evaluation and credit. Receive feedback and ask questions.

Download the required assignments list with due dates here. *Please note: All assignments must be completed and received by the due date listed to receive the teacher certification.

Workshop runs 7/26 to 11/1. Registration closes 8/2.

We couldn’t be more excited for these online quilting workshops coming in the month of July! Make sure that you get signed up today. There is no better time to take advantage of these opportunities and take your expertise to the next level. And don’t forget about the limited-time discounts!