On the Horizon: March Quilting Workshops

The month of March is chock-full of learning, inspiration, and even certification! We have a brilliant and fascinating variety of online quilting workshops taught by the top professionals in the quilting industry just waiting to take your mastery to the next level. Here’s what we have lined up for the month of March!

Never fear-free motion stitching again with this combination of two workshops! Fearless Free-Motion I & II combine the basics of free-motion stitching with tips, techniques, and guidance to teach you the fundamentals. Join host, Eric Drexler, as he walks you through setting up your machine, stitching beautiful projects, and troubleshooting any problems that arise. If you are new to free-motion stitching or want a refresher, then this workshop combo is perfect for you!

Sign up here! Workshop runs 3/5 to 4/30. Registration closes 4/2.

Register early and receive $10 off with code: FFM10 – Expires 3/5/2021.

Put your scraps to better use by learning how to not only save them but use them to their full potential. This course focuses on block construction, with the final quilt being up to the imagination of the maker. Courses were inspired by Bonnie’s favorite blocks found in her Addicted to Scraps column with Quiltmaker magazine.

You’ll love this course if you are:

A beginning quilter who wants to learn tips and techniques that will make your quilting experience successful

A quilter who wants to learn to work with recycled fabrics and scraps of fabric from other projects

Sign up here! Workshop runs 3/12 to 4/9. Registration ends 3/26.

Save $30 on registration fees when you register early with code: SCRAPS30 – expires 3/12.

The APQS Certification Class for Fons and Porter is a 14-week-long online class filled with videos, images, and instructions with easy-to-follow steps guided by Dawn Cavanaugh, APQS National Education and Customer Service Director. Share your progress with fellow community members and work with APQS store owner and instructor Myrna Ficken on a private forum in a collaborative and interactive online environment. Submit homework assignments by mail and email for evaluation and credit. Receive feedback and ask questions.

Download the required assignments list with due dates here. *Please note: All assignments must be completed and received by the due date listed to receive the teacher certification.

Sign up here! Workshop runs 3/15 to 6/21. Registration closes 3/22.

There is no better time to take advantage of these wonderful opportunities and take your expertise to the next level. And don’t forget about the amazing limited-time discounts. We’ll see you in class!