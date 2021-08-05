On the Horizon: September Quilting Workshops

We’re delving into our September quilting workshops and we couldn’t be more excited! Not only does September usher in our favorite quilting season of the year, it also ushers in an array of fascinating and educational online quilting workshops for you to up your game and learn those techniques that you’ve been meaning to try. Here’s what we have lined up for the month of September. Get all the details below and register today!

Looking for tips to quilt on your home sewing machine? Or is the stack of quilt tops piling up and you need to start clearing some space? Catherine Redford takes the mystery (and the fear!) out of successful preparation and gives you many ideas for finishing quilts. Let our home quilting expert show you the way!

Sign up here! Workshop runs 9/3/2021 to 10/1/2021. Registration closes 9/17/2021.

Register early and save $10 with code: QUILT10 – expires 09/03/21.

Foundation Paper Piecing (FPP) can be a tricky quilting skill to learn, but with Jemima Flendt’s tips and techniques, you’ll make precise and accurate points in your quilting with foundation piecing. In this course, you’ll learn how to make custom quilts step-by-step to build your paper piecing confidence and create beautiful quilt blocks with each lesson!

Sign up here! Workshop runs 9/10/2021 to 10/8/2021. Registration closes 9/24/2021.

Save $10 when you register early with code: FPP10 – expires 9/10.

Have you looked at pre-cuts in your favorite quilt shop and wondered what you could do with them? Have you purchased some jelly rolls or charm packs just because you thought they were beautiful? This online course will provide you with tips, techniques, and 50 quilt patterns that are perfect to use with pre-cut strips and squares. You won’t believe how easy it can be to use pre-cuts to create fabulous quilts!

Sign up here! Workshop runs 9/17/2021 to 10/15/2021. Registration closes 10/1.

Save $10 when you register early with code: PRECUTS10– expires 9/17.

It’s quite the lineup for September, ranging from walking foot quilting, FPP, and precuts! We can’t wait and we know that you’re most likely chomping at the bit as well. Check out each of the registration links above to get all of the info on each class and make sure to get signed up today. We’re even offering limited-time discounts. See you in class!