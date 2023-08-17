Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Advanced Search
A surprise gift for you! Get the free eBook Create Handmade Gifts for All when you spend $25 or more in the shop.
ARTICLES Articles 2 min read

On Trend: Quilted Shoes – Are They a Thing?

Vivika DeNegre
0 Comments
quilted shoes
Get creative with your log cabins by joining our newest interactive workshop! Log Cabin Block Variations with Kate Colleran starts August 15.

I don’t know about you, but once I heard about the trend of creating your own quilted shoes – sneakers, to be precise, I fell deep into the rabbit hole and needed to learn more. My obsession is real — after all, I love quilting, and I love shoes. So why not merge the two? As long as I can be creative with fabric and thread, using the shoe as my canvas is a great challenge.

How My Interest in Quilted Shoes Began

It all started with this article in the Craft Industry Alliance newsletter (thanks Abby!) by Kate Ankeny, focusing on the trend of making your own shoes using patchwork. Each and every image made my heart sing.

quilted shoes
Manufacturers are catching the wave of this trend. These shoes are from 84 Hoods and are uber adorable.

Like many quilters, I’ve tried my hand at making a quilted sweatshirt, jacket, and even embellished a pair of jeans (or two) over the years, but shoes? Not yet, but I am all in.

From our Shop

Finding Inspiration

Inspiration can come from many different sources. While researching, I came upon a few adorable examples on Instagram. Grape Soda Studio created some absolutely adorable handmade shoes using cat fabric from the Ruby Star Society.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Grape Soda Studio (@grapesodastudio)

I also found this tutorial from Ana of cocowawacrafts.com with some nice tips, to boot.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ana (@cocowawacrafts)

Within a week of perusing the original article and spending the good portion of a rainy evening online, I’d ordered two pair of shoe soles (because two is better than one!) from the Chicago School of Shoemaking and Leather Arts, and downloaded the appropriate free patterns to create the uppers.

The soles of the shoes are alike and come in several color options. The real difference is in the pattern of the “upper” you choose… I’m thinking high tops for maximum visual effect.

Each shoe sole can be made into a variety of finished pieces, from mules to high tops, and it has been fun to imagine lots of different styles. This week I gathered my first combination of fabrics – a variety of blues, pinks, and gray prints that will look great randomly pieced in a 1” grid.

quilted shoes
These colorful prints have been sitting in my stash for a while now. The smaller scale prints will be pieced randomly in 1” squares, and the fried egg fabric will line the shoe.

My plan is to line the shoes in the adorable fried egg fabric, and maybe even add a square or two to the tongue. I can’t wait to start piecing, cutting, quilting, and hand-stitching these fabrics together over the weekend!

Time For Me to Start Stitchin’

Now that my materials are gathered and the weather report is for stormy weather, I’m off to make a pair of shoes fit for the next quilt show. What’s your fancy – quilted shoes or a quilted coat? Let me know on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below!

Best,  

Vivika Hansen DeNegre
Director of Content

Join the Conversation!

Editor's Picks


Free-Motion Weekly: 52 Quilting Fillers and Motifs with Susan Brubaker Knapp
by Quilting Daily

Maximize Quilting Time with Chain Piecing, Trimming, and Pressing
by Gigi Levsen
how to make a starry night quilt
Quilting with the Masters: How to Make a Starry Night Quilt
by Katie Chicarello

The (Slightly) Shady History of Red and White Quilts
by Jodi Butler
sewing machine tips
8 Sewing Machine Tips the Experts Want You to Know
by Quilting Daily
Bill Volckening behind the camera.
Quilt Photography with Bill Volckening
by Brenna Riley Gates

How to Adopt a Vintage Sewing Machine
by Tracy Mooney

Pressing & Popping: How to Spin Your Seams
by Vanessa Lyman
how to make a string quilt
Keep your Fabric Stash in Check with String Quilting
by Quilting Daily

A Definitive List of the 8 Best Quilting Tools for Beginners
by Quilting Daily

Crafting as Stress Relief
by Gigi Levsen

Why Get a Quilt Appraised? Answers from an Expert
by Vivika DeNegre

Register