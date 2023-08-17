I don’t know about you, but once I heard about the trend of creating your own quilted shoes – sneakers, to be precise, I fell deep into the rabbit hole and needed to learn more. My obsession is real — after all, I love quilting, and I love shoes. So why not merge the two? As long as I can be creative with fabric and thread, using the shoe as my canvas is a great challenge.

How My Interest in Quilted Shoes Began

It all started with this article in the Craft Industry Alliance newsletter (thanks Abby!) by Kate Ankeny, focusing on the trend of making your own shoes using patchwork. Each and every image made my heart sing.

Manufacturers are catching the wave of this trend. These shoes are from 84 Hoods and are uber adorable.

Like many quilters, I’ve tried my hand at making a quilted sweatshirt, jacket, and even embellished a pair of jeans (or two) over the years, but shoes? Not yet, but I am all in.

Finding Inspiration

Inspiration can come from many different sources. While researching, I came upon a few adorable examples on Instagram. Grape Soda Studio created some absolutely adorable handmade shoes using cat fabric from the Ruby Star Society.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grape Soda Studio (@grapesodastudio)

I also found this tutorial from Ana of cocowawacrafts.com with some nice tips, to boot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana (@cocowawacrafts)

Within a week of perusing the original article and spending the good portion of a rainy evening online, I’d ordered two pair of shoe soles (because two is better than one!) from the Chicago School of Shoemaking and Leather Arts, and downloaded the appropriate free patterns to create the uppers.

The soles of the shoes are alike and come in several color options. The real difference is in the pattern of the “upper” you choose… I’m thinking high tops for maximum visual effect.

Each shoe sole can be made into a variety of finished pieces, from mules to high tops, and it has been fun to imagine lots of different styles. This week I gathered my first combination of fabrics – a variety of blues, pinks, and gray prints that will look great randomly pieced in a 1” grid.

These colorful prints have been sitting in my stash for a while now. The smaller scale prints will be pieced randomly in 1” squares, and the fried egg fabric will line the shoe.

My plan is to line the shoes in the adorable fried egg fabric, and maybe even add a square or two to the tongue. I can’t wait to start piecing, cutting, quilting, and hand-stitching these fabrics together over the weekend!

Time For Me to Start Stitchin’

Now that my materials are gathered and the weather report is for stormy weather, I’m off to make a pair of shoes fit for the next quilt show. What’s your fancy – quilted shoes or a quilted coat? Let me know on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below!

Best,

Vivika Hansen DeNegre

Director of Content