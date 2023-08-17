On Trend: Quilted Shoes – Are They a Thing?
I don’t know about you, but once I heard about the trend of creating your own quilted shoes – sneakers, to be precise, I fell deep into the rabbit hole and needed to learn more. My obsession is real — after all, I love quilting, and I love shoes. So why not merge the two? As long as I can be creative with fabric and thread, using the shoe as my canvas is a great challenge.
How My Interest in Quilted Shoes Began
It all started with this article in the Craft Industry Alliance newsletter (thanks Abby!) by Kate Ankeny, focusing on the trend of making your own shoes using patchwork. Each and every image made my heart sing.
Like many quilters, I’ve tried my hand at making a quilted sweatshirt, jacket, and even embellished a pair of jeans (or two) over the years, but shoes? Not yet, but I am all in.
Finding Inspiration
Inspiration can come from many different sources. While researching, I came upon a few adorable examples on Instagram. Grape Soda Studio created some absolutely adorable handmade shoes using cat fabric from the Ruby Star Society.
View this post on Instagram
I also found this tutorial from Ana of cocowawacrafts.com with some nice tips, to boot.
View this post on Instagram
Within a week of perusing the original article and spending the good portion of a rainy evening online, I’d ordered two pair of shoe soles (because two is better than one!) from the Chicago School of Shoemaking and Leather Arts, and downloaded the appropriate free patterns to create the uppers.
Each shoe sole can be made into a variety of finished pieces, from mules to high tops, and it has been fun to imagine lots of different styles. This week I gathered my first combination of fabrics – a variety of blues, pinks, and gray prints that will look great randomly pieced in a 1” grid.
My plan is to line the shoes in the adorable fried egg fabric, and maybe even add a square or two to the tongue. I can’t wait to start piecing, cutting, quilting, and hand-stitching these fabrics together over the weekend!
Time For Me to Start Stitchin’
Now that my materials are gathered and the weather report is for stormy weather, I’m off to make a pair of shoes fit for the next quilt show. What’s your fancy – quilted shoes or a quilted coat? Let me know on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below!
Best,
Vivika Hansen DeNegre
Director of Content
