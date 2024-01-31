One Color One Quilt Reader Challenge

As quilters, we are constantly exploring color, shape, texture, and construction. For many of us, though, color is the ‘fun part’ of the journey. We looovvvvee color! Whether we’re searching our stashes for that perfect daisy yellow or inspecting the bolts at our LQS for something that evokes the morning light, our color senses are dialed up to a 10.

In the Spring issue of Quilting Arts Magazine, we are challenging you to work monochromatically to fully flex that color muscle—choose one hue and create a 10″ x 10″ quilt using only shades and values of that color. You may also add one of the following hues to the composition: black, white, or gray. The final part of this challenge: Work outside of your comfort zone and choose a color that is not your favorite or one you infrequently use as a featured hue.

We are also leaving the subject matter of the quilt totally up to you, the artist. Include an artist statement with your submission about your journey with this challenge—we think you’ll have stories to tell and reflections to share. Read on for the details.

Rules for the Reader Challenge

1 Create a 10″ x 10″ quilt based on the theme ‘One Color, One Quilt.’ The quilt must be a monochromatic composition, limited to shades of one chosen hue — including fabric, thread, embellishments, etc. If desired, you may also add one of the following colors: black, white, or gray. Embellishments, if used, must not protrude more than 1/2″ from the surface of the quilt. The quilt may be made with any materials but must consist of three layers and be closed along the edges. 2 Your entry must be an original design and be free of any text or images protected by copyright unless you have the expressed written permission from the person or institution that holds the copyright and you include that written permission with your submission. 3 To be considered for the challenge, attach two jpeg images of your completed quilt to an email—one of the entire quilt, including all four of the edges, and one of a detail — by April 26, 2024 to [email protected] with ‘One Color, One Quilt’ in the subject line. Include in the email your name, city/state/country (if not U.S.), email address, title of the quilt, and a statement about your quilt’s story — no longer than 150 words, please — plus the materials and techniques you used to create it. 4 You may submit more than one entry, but each entry must be in an individual email. 5 Click here to learn tips for photographing your Reader Challenge submission. 6 On May 1, 2024 we will post the finalists here. Please check this post, as artists will not be notified directly. 7 If you are a finalist: Put your name and contact information on your quilt. Indicate the top, if needed. A hanging sleeve is not required; you may include one if you work that way. For safety, place your entry in a plastic bag before packing it for shipping. We reserve the right to keep and possibly display your ‘One Color, One Quilt’ quilt until December 2024. Your artwork will then be returned to you. 8 Finalists’ artwork must arrive in our office by May 24, 2024.

If you have questions, contact us at [email protected]. We look forward to seeing your work!

Note: By submitting your Reader Challenge entry, you confirm the originality of your design and authorize Golden Peak Media to publish your quilt in an upcoming publication and promotional materials, on our websites and in other e-media, as well as possibly display it at shows and other venues. Golden Peak Media will not be held responsible for loss or damage due to circumstances beyond our control.