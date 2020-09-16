Open Studios | Quilting Arts Podcast Episode 7

What is your ideal workspace? Is it a studio in your home where you can work in your pajamas at 2 a.m., or a shared space with other artists? How big would it be, and what features would it have?

Mixed media artist Jane Davila is creating an artist’s haven in an old corset factory in Bridgeport, Connecticut. This is the second space she’s renovated for a group of several dozen visual artists and musicians. She joins the conversation and shares her thought process, helpful tips for figuring out how to design your best creative space, and stories about the “agonies and ecstasies” of building this huge new home for artists.

Subscribe to the Quilting Arts Podcast

Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | RSS

Special Offer for Podcast Listeners

As most of us treat our pets like a member of the family, why not immortalize them in a custom quilt? Join host, Lea McComas for Pet Portrait Memory Quilts. Lea walks you through this 6-lesson online workshop using raw-edge appliqué.

And as a special offer for Quilting Arts Podcast listeners, get 10% off the workshop with code QAPET10 now through November 20, 2020, when registration closes. Don’t delay, class starts November 6th.

Below are a few resources mentioned in the conversation

Taping an episode of the Quilting Arts Podcast is accomplished by the hard work of several individuals. Pictured from top left: Chad Franzen, producer; Vivika DeNegre, co-host; Jane Davila, Artist in Residence; and Susan Brubaker Knapp, co-host.

The new Nest Factory, located in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Jane’s current studio, ready to move to the new Nest Factory.

Jane’s fiber art often features bees and bugs.

A corner of Susan’s new home studio

Vivika’s studio/office combo

This Episode’s Quote

“I think of my studio as a vegetable garden, where things follow their natural course. They grow, they ripen. You have to graft. You have to water.”



-Spanish painter, Joan Miró

Jane Davila is a fiber and mixed media artist who teaches art quilting, printmaking, surface design, and art business workshops extensively across the US, online, and internationally. She has appeared numerous times on Quilting Arts TV and has written three best-selling books on the topics of art quilting and surface design. Jane works from a studio in an old corset factory in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Janedavila.com

Subscribe today to the Quilting Arts Podcast!

Subscribe to the Quilting Arts Podcast.

Not sure how? Get step-by-step instructions here.

Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | RSS