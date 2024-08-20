Our Experts Share Their Favorite Quilting Technique
In every issue of Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts, is a feature called Ask the Experts in which we ask our contributors a question and get their thoughts on a specific topic.
Our August/September and October/November 2024 issue was all about learning new techniques and improving your skills, so we asked, “Do You Have a Favorite Quilting Technique?” Here’s what they had to say.
“I love all things quilting—so it’s difficult to narrow it down to just one! Right now, my favorite quilting technique would probably be curved piecing. I love all the fun designs you can create with this technique. I like to sew with the pie-shaped piece on the bottom and the ‘cave’ piece on the top. I use three pins: one on each end and one in the middle. And I use a stiletto to guide the fabric under the needle. For me, there’s something relaxing about easing the fabric around the curve!”– Kari Mathews
“My favorite technique…sheesh, that’s hard! I’d have to say that two things changed my quilting perspective immensely. The first is freezer paper piecing—which I find invaluable in saving time and trees for simple patterned paper piecing projects. I love that I don’t use a ream of paper and leave little shards of it all over my floor to be cleaned up—and that I can reuse one outline at least six times. You get the same precise lines without the added steps of tearing the paper away or the risk of pulling seams—and it’s also just immensely satisfying.
The other is more of a perspective lesson. I took a class with Denyse Schmidt where she had us cut a traditional block of our choice—and then throw out the rulers and rules and just free-hand cut. The freedom and possibilities it created were artistically freeing and opened the process to new ideas. I suggest everyone do that occasionally; just PLAY and don’t worry about the fabric, what it costs, or anything, and take some risks. New ideas are born from risk.”– Naomi Bombardi-Wilson
“Oh gosh…just one…? I really love making 4-at-a-time Flying Geese! One of my early quilts was traditional Flying Geese, except made with two triangle-squares. I loved the look but didn’t like the seam down the middle. So, the method of sewing four at a time is a dream! Starching my fabrics before cutting the squares gives me a better-finished product. I use a ceramic fabric pencil to draw the lines; it causes less pull and distortion. Another thing I do is to overlap the small squares so that as I sew, the top square goes over the bottom one—so you sew over a smooth transition. I love to nest seams, but for Flying Geese, I find pressing the seams open gives a better, flatter patch.”– Joanie Holton
“Favorite Technique: Anything that makes it faster!
Skip Drawing the Line: Don’t enjoy drawing lines on all those tiny squares? You can skip that by using diagonal marking tools for your machine. My favorite is the Clearly Perfect Angles cling by New Leaf Stitches, but I also love the Diagonal Seam Tape by Cluck Cluck Sew and the Seams Sew Easy guide by Lori Holt.
Nesting Angled Seams: Take the extra second to press your angled seams in opposite directions so you can nest them—and then you don’t have to pin to sew them.
Speed Up the Cutting: To speed things up, use your mat for aligning, and be sure you have a sharp rotary blade. Lay out and fold your fabric to make four layers to cut through. Cut 12 strips to width, then, without moving or rearranging the strips on your mat, align your ruler with the horizontal lines on your cutting mat and sub-cut your strips into squares or rectangles.”– Melissa Corry
“I would have to say one of my favorite tricks for quilting is to relax. It will not be perfect on your first, second, or even twentieth time. That’s okay! What matters is that you are enjoying the process.”– Sarah Schneider
“When I am working with a fabric collection that includes a border stripe—such as the fun one in the Whiskers & Wine collection from Northcott—I take advantage of it by using it for the border of the quilt. This border stripe is directional, so I measure and cut the bottom and side borders (using my E-Z Miter/Lone Star tool). I sew my pre-mitered borders to the quilt as directed in the tool instructions and sew the miter seams from the outer tip to the inner seam line. Perfect mitered corners every time!”– Patti Carey
“I have a few:– Carol Pickens
Chain piecing
Strip piecing
Making multiple triangle-squares all at one time
Machine-sewn flange bindings”
So many great techniques and tips from our very talented designers! What is YOUR favorite quilting technique? Share it with us in the comments below!
Enjoying this article? Sign up for our newsletter!
From our Shop
Join the Conversation!