Free Quilted Bag Patterns: 7 Designs You’ll Love

While the holidays may be over, that doesn’t mean you can’t still give others (or yourself) fun quilted treats. And if you’re not sure what you want to make, you’re in luck! From stylish bags that are perfect for cocktail parties to eco-friendly totes that can carry all your groceries, we’re sharing seven free quilted bag patterns that you’re sure to love. And let’s face it — you can never have too many bags!

Pretty Purses & Easy & Elegant Quilted Bag

Do you want to stitch up a quick and easy gift bag? Well Melanie Testa’s Pretty Purses are made from small quilted sandwiches you can personalize any way you like! Linda and Laura Kemshall’s Easy & Elegant Quilted Bag is a triangular cotton quilt bag pattern you can put together in no time. Just add free-motion stitching, handmade appliqué, or beading. Add a strap and you can use it as a quilted shoulder bag.

Pretty Purses by Melanie Testa Easy & Elegant Quilted Bag by Laura Kemshall

Classic Evening Bags by Susan Brubaker Knapp

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect night-out bag, then you’ll want to try one of three Classic Evening Bag patterns by Susan Brubaker Knapp. You can combine fabrics, stitching, and embellishments to make these quilted bags sleek and chic or fun and funky — whatever suits your style. The possibilities are truly endless!

Classic Evening Bag patterns by Susan Brubaker Knapp Classic Evening Bag patterns by Susan Brubaker Knapp

Mini Messenger by LuAnne Hedblom

The Mini Messenger quilted tote bag pattern by LuAnne Hedblom is another quick and easy project. It combines inkjet collage motifs with pretty fabrics to make a great personalized shoulder or tote bag. Just adjust the length of the strap.

Mini Messenger by LuAnne Hedblom

Artful Eco Bag by Kelli Nina Perkins

And Kelli Nina Perkins’ Artful Eco Bag couldn’t be easier to make — plus it’s so much fun to carry! This pieced cotton quilt tote bag can be rolled up for storage so it will never be in the way. And if it gets dirty, it can easily be washed, too! Honestly, with a cheerful handmade bag like this, we think you might actually enjoy grocery shopping.

Artful Eco Bag by Kelli Nina Perkins

Start Stitchin’ Today

To get the full free quilted bag patterns and instructions for theses fabulous designs, download our eBook, Seven Quilted Bag Patterns: Handmade Quilt Bags from Quilting Arts, today! You can go quilt crazy with these quilted bags — there’s an option for every style and every occasion.

We hope to see some of these stylish bags out and about in the New Year! If you decide to stitch up any of these patterns, be sure to share with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below. We hope you enjoy your gift, from our quilt studio to yours, and we can’t wait to see what you create!