Our Top 4 Favorite Sew Easy Lessons

One of our favorite and most popular resources at Quilting Daily are our Sew Easy Lessons. Each of our Sew Easy lessons and quilt videos help with a specific quilting technique to take your sewing skills to the next level. From working with difficult fabrics to piecing accurate quilt seams, our team of quilting experts show you all the tips you need for happy and successful quilting. After several references back to this oldie but goodie in our editorial meetings, we thought it was the perfect time to revisit these in-depth analyses and dig into some of our favorites. So get ready, here is a list of our top 4 Sew Easy Lessons and our favorite patterns that correspond with each.

Annette Falvo, Technical Editor

My favorite Sew Easy lesson: Making Tilted Blocks

Adding interest with tilted blocks is one of my favorite quilting tricks. Tilted blocks are a fun way to feature novelty fabrics, embroidered blocks, or to put a new spin on pieced blocks.

Take a look at Line Dance by Debra Finan. By adding some tilt to her blocks Debra takes the humble Nine-Patch from ordinary to extraordinary!

Line Dance by Debra Finan

Elaine Theriault’s Tilted Tricks offers plenty of spooky fun with some Halloween-themed novelty prints. When I look at Elaine’s tilted blocks I can almost feel the rocking of the trolleys that rattle through the amusement park haunted houses!

If you’re ready to explore a different angle with your quilt blocks, check out Quilting Daily’s Sew Easy Lesson, Making Tilted Blocks.

Eileen Fowler, Associate Editor

My favorite Sew Easy lesson: Paper Foundation Piecing

I love the look of quilts with unusual shapes and lots of sharp angles. Many years ago, I decided to take the leap and bought a VERY detailed foundation-pieced quilt kit and quickly realized it was way beyond my experience level. A class helped me through that particular pattern. But once I mastered Paper Foundation Piecing, I was hooked!

There are so many fun quilts that use this technique. If this is new to you, follow the Sew Easy Lesson and start with simple geometric designs—like “V” is for Victory by Geraldine Wilkins from the Quick + Easy Quilts October/November ’20 issue.

“V” is for Victory by Geraldine Wilkins from the Quick + Easy Quilts October/November ’20 issue.

I’m going for something a little more whimsical for my next project. What’s not to love about Mary Hertel’s sweet Heart Bandit mug rug?

Kristine Lundblad, Managing Editor

My favorite Sew Easy lesson: 8-at-a-Time Triangle-Squares

This is a favorite technique I come back to time and again. I use it often enough that you’d think I’d remember how to do it by memory but, alas, other pressing matters take up too much space in my brain. That is why I’m so thankful for this quick and breezy video that helps me get it right every time!

Five Smalls Crib Quilt by Kacia Hosmer

I will be using this technique in the next quilt I’m making—the Five Smalls Crib Quilt by Kacia Hosmer. This quilt was on the cover of the November/December 2017 issue of Modern Patchwork and I’ve always wanted to make it. Now’s the time!

Denise Starck, Editorial Director

My favorite Sew Easy lesson: Binding with Faux Piping

So, I have to be honest, this isn’t my favorite Sew Easy Lesson, yet. I haven’t actually used this technique to finish a quilt, however, it is bookmarked so that someday I’ll have it handy when I am ready to try it. You know how it goes, we all have so many more projects and techniques on our to-do list than hours in the day to quilt! However, this is a good reminder that I just need to get in gear and give it a try. This technique can be used on any quilt pattern and will add a little pop to your traditional binding. I’ve been wanting to make a fall quilt and think that Charisma Horton’s Just the Right One might just be my opportunity.

Just the Right One by Charisma Horton appears in Quiltmaker September/October ’21

Those are our picks for our favorite Sew Easy lessons, which is your favorite? Oh, and make sure you head over to our Sew Easy lessons here, so that you can access our FREE DOWNLOAD of a printable copy of 25 Sew Easy lessons in Sew Easy Lessons: The Essential Collection of Quilting Techniques. Our top tried-and-true patchwork tutorials!