Our Top 5 Colorful Quilts: Quilt in Color Pattern Roundup

At Quilting Daily, August is our Deep Dive Into Color month – one of our absolute favorites! Color and the use and combinations of hues is a beautiful and meaningful way to bring creativity and individuality to your quilting masterpieces. We’ve gathered a few of our favorite colorful quilts to help inspire you on your own vibrant color journey. And to celebrate quilting in color we’re also offering a 25% off site-wide Quilt in Color Sale! Stock up for all of your future colorful quilt creations with 25% off patterns, magazines, eBooks, videos and workshops. Take advantage of these savings through August 31 with code COLOR. Check out some of our favorite vivid and splashy patterns below!

Jelly Sandwich

This spring-like quilt has plenty of pop. This Jelly Sandwich Quilt has simple rectangles and squares for fast and easy construction. Ours is made of fabrics from the Basic Brights collection by Windham Fabrics.

Zipped Up

Zipped Up Quilt designed by Liz Porter

You’ll flip over how easily the Zipped Up Quilt designed by Liz Porter colorful quilt comes together! Originally published in Love of Quilting September/October 2021.

Up, Up and Away

Up, Up, and Away Quilt by Gigi Khalsa

The Up, Up, and Away Quilt by Gigi Khalsa is a very simple design that happens to create a lot of upward movement thanks to the diagonal seams and deliberate placement of the colors and patterns. This effect is enhanced by using stripes cut on the lengthwise grain.

Chassis

Chassis Quilt designed by Stephanie Sheridan

The Chassis Quilt designed by Stephanie Sheridan is an asymmetrical and interesting design made with some of the most foundational quilting units. The contemporary geometric quilt uses Half-Square Triangle and Quarter-Square Triangle blocks to create interesting angles and shapes – giving the appearance of a modern stained glass window.

Garden of the Gods

Garden of the Gods Quilt by Claudia Pfeil is a spectacular display of batiks and embellishment techniques. She created a gradient of color from light to dark by arranging the fabrics so that the lighter yellows and golds are at the top and the heavier pinks and purples are at the bottom. Once the quilt center was assembled and trimmed, Claudia embellished her design with a variety of appliqued batik circles and fused organza circles and spirals. This is where you can get creative with color and shape. Claudia added additional sparkle to her design by couching her applique with specialized thread. She also used a variety of free-motion quilting techniques to enhance her quilt’s design.

These are some of our favorite colorful quilts, what is your favorite colorful quilt? Are you currently working on a color-filled design that you’re absolutely loving? What are your favorite color combos? We want to know!