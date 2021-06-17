Our Top 5 Quilting Techniques: The Sew Easy Lessons

Appearing in the pages of Love of Quilting and Quick & Easy Quilts magazines are a treasure trove of gems: the Sew Easy Lessons. Time and time again, we hear from quilters how much they appreciate them. Broken out with step-by-step photographs, sometimes with generic formulas so you can adapt them to any quilt, and all featuring video lessons, these quiet little technique tutorials are, without a doubt, one of the most valuable teaching tools we have.

There are dozens of techniques in the Sew Easy Lesson library. Here are the top 5 most popular lessons, and a few patterns that go with them!

Faux piped binding is somewhat unique. The two-toned binding allows you to add an extra pop of color, and many quilters find it easier to machine stitch than normal binding! Snap on your stitch-in-the-ditch foot, pick a thread that matches your accent fabric, and you, too, can have an easy and intriguing binding!

Add a pot of gold—er, I mean pop of gold to your binding, like Debra Finan did with Dublin Town! You can also Throw Caution to the Winds, and give the new technique a try like Kris Peterson did!

2. Binding a Quilt.

Of course, you can’t go wrong with classic, standard binding! It never fails to amaze me that, even after 15+ years of quilting, I refer to this tutorial every time I have a quilt ready to bind. Based on the traffic this tutorial gets, the rest of you do this, too! This particular approach was popularized by Liz Porter, and ensures you have a smooth join where the ends meet.

Since Liz Porter popularized this approach, why not try one of her designs? Check out the Liz Porter bundle for some of her classic designs!

3. Cutting 45-Degree Bands.

Ah, yes! This is a tricky one! Whether you call it a Lone Star, Star of Bethlehem, or Morning Star, this classic quilt design features spectacular diamonds that flare out into an 8-pointed patchwork star. Cutting and sewing individual diamonds is not for the faint of heart. All those bias edges will frustrate you, pulling and distorting your patches and seams. Sewing bands or strip sets, and then using the 45-degree line on your ruler to cut diamond strips is a clever and extremely helpful technique. It eliminates one of the most difficult aspects of this challenging quilt!

Fresh Grapes, a pattern by Scott Flanagan, is a stunner! This tutorial will make piecing this quilt a pleasure!

4. Cathedral Windows.

Another distinct and somewhat unusual quilt design, the Cathedral Windows quilt is different than “normal” patchwork, and is a worth trying out! Like English Paper Piecing, it exists in its own category of patchwork, one that has infinite potential. Given how popular this tutorial has become, I’m looking forward to seeing some exciting and innovative designs out there!

Start small with this special technique! Try something such as a pillow like Kitchen Windows, or a table runner like Calypso!

5. Quick-Pieced Flying Geese.

We go from unususal techniques, like Cathedral Windows and 45-Degree Bands, to one of the most common! There’s a reason our Quick-Pieced Flying Geese tutorial is in such high demand. Not only do Flying Geese show up in so many quilts, this particular quilting technique eliminates the need to cut tedious triangle after triangle. As a side bonus, because you sew these seams prior to cutting, all those tricky bias edges are already secured.

Use your Flying Geese know-how to make a series of Sawtooth Stars in Liz Porter’s quilt Hero’s Tribute. For big, bold Flying Geese that create a fast quilt, check out Follow Me! by Colleen Tauke.

Explore a new technique, or remind yourself of a classic with our Sew Easy Lessons. And make sure to download the FREE Fons & Porter’s Sew Easy Lessons eBook while you’re at it!