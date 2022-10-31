✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

In my opinion, October is the best month. Why? Three reasons: apple cider donuts are in season; quilts are again piled high on my bed in anticipation of dropping temperatures; and the best quilt festivals are just around the corner.

The last time I attended Quilt Festival in Houston, I was wowed by these amazing blue quilts. The quilt detail featured at the top of this article, Turkish Treasures by Pat Holly, was in the 2017 show. Where else can you see a tower of quilted inspiration?

If you’re feeling excited but a bit out of practice when it comes to traveling to quilt festivals, you’re not alone.

Sarah Ann Smith was one of the first quilters featured as a ‘Rising Star’ at Quilt Festival.

Over the past several years, quilt festivals have been cancelled or reimagined as online events. So many of us have missed seeing the quilts in person and experiencing the allure of learning, shopping, and gushing with our fellow quilters!

Just before the show opens to the public, members of the quilting industry descend on the convention center for Quilt Market. Each year I look forward to greeting industry mogul Luana Rubin and comparing notes about quilting trends.

We have so much to look forward to… and so much to pack.

Gigi Levsen, editor of McCall’s Quilting, designed and made this gorgeous, quilted coat. She’s right on trend: Quilted Coats are everywhere these days, from the fashion runway to your local quilt show.

In anticipation of boarding the airplane to Houston later this month, I’ve pulled together my packing essentials for quilt festivals:

Fashion Stops at the Knee: After making the rookie mistake of packing cute heels for my first trip to Houston, I learned the hard way that walking all day at a quilt show requires comfy sneakers. Your feet will thank you. Pack Light: Beyond a pair or two of jeans and coordinating tops, make sure you leave lots of room in your suitcase for all the goodies you’ll pick up from vendors. If you can’t resist packing a full wardrobe, know that you can ship purchases using onsite shipping services available during show hours. One wardrobe essential this year is a quilted coat. I predict we’ll see loads on the show floor! If you haven’t made one yet, check out these designer examples. Organize your Stash: I call them ‘project bags’ my husband calls them ‘packing pouches’ and travel gurus call the ‘travel organizers.’ The name doesn’t matter: handy zippered bags can hold each project for your quilt show classes all together and keep everything nice and tidy. A big plus? When not going to a show, they also can keep the bits and pieces of your WIPS all together. Protect your Precious Scissors and Rotary Cutters: Remember, you can’t take it with you – your favorite pair of scissors, that is. Some scissors and sharp objects are permitted, but before you fly make sure to check the current guidelines from Homeland Security before bringing any scissors (or rotary cutters, snips, and seam rippers) on board. Better yet, pack those tools in your checked luggage.

Make sure to say hello to the quilting celebrities – they love to take photos. I was tongue tied when meeting Eleanor Burns in 2012.

While I was thinking about packing, I also remembered this fun list of 25 Fun Things to See and Do at Quilting Festivals. How many can you cross off your list?

Skip the lines. Buy your tickets in advance. Pack light. You’ll need the space! Volunteer to be a Quilt Angel. You’ll get to see the quilts up close. Go early. Preview night is fun! Take a class from an international teacher or someone you’ve always admired.. Baseball anyone? The Astros just might be playing a big game this year. Take in a local sporting or arts event. Carry a quilted tote and prepare for compliments! Meet your quilting hero. Don’t be shy- say hello! Shop ‘til you drop. Visit the vendors early for the best selection. Ship – don’t schlep – your purchases home. Play – try a vendor’s new tool or technique. Visit the Texas Quilt Museum while in town. Make new friends from around the world. Sign up for one of the tours. Houston has a rich fiber community. Vote for the “People’s Choice” quilt award. Linger. The show quilts are amazing. Bring along a sheet of self-addressed labels. They’ll make filling in your info on quilt raffle tickets a breeze. Share your work. Enter a quilt in next year’s show. Houston is known for its murals… make an effort to stretch your legs and explore the city. Check out the demonstrations on the vendor floor… what fun! Show your stuff: Wear that quilted coat! Congratulate the winners and listen to their stories. Test your skills on a longarm machine. Wander through the exhibits more than once. You’ll be surprised what you missed the first time. Make plans for next year now… you won’t regret it!

Best,

Vivika Hansen DeNegre

Editor