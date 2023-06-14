Some quilters find paper piecing intimidating; others find it to be fun—even easy! And for certain patterns, like a Mariner’s Compass quilt pattern, it can make the impossible into something achievable. Sara Gallegos provides a few paper piecing tips that will set you up for success! On episode 4202 Mostly North of the 4200 series of Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting (check your local public television listings in late July, or better — subscribe to QuiltingDaily TV to get access June 30, 2023! ), Sara Gallegos tackled a bucket list quilt: the Mariner’s Compass. Her pattern, called Mostly North, is published in the May/June issue of Love of Quilting, but you can also get it as part of the 4200 series eBooklet.

On the episode, she had all kinds of great tips for combining foundation piecing with curves, and advice on tricky fabric placement. Her cheerful, fresh take on this challenging classic is a delight. For fabric, Sara used Boho Garden by Teresa Magnusen for Clothworks. This fabric is beautifully printed with appealing oranges and corals and features little rainbow snails. And these little snails serve as a good reminder of how to prevent stress while foundation piecing! How does a snail keep from getting stressed out? It takes things sloooow.

Stitch Length

First things first, decrease your sewing machine’s stitch length. Typically, a sewing machine’s default straight stitch measures 2.5mm. Many quilters drop that down to 2.0mm for foundation piecing, but you could even drop down to 1.5mm. A tighter stitch serves two purposes. It makes it easier to sew right to the end of a line, and not over-shoot. And it perforates the paper in a way that makes it easier to tear out afterward.

Needle Type

A universal needle (90/14 or 80/14) or a quilting needle (80/12) will absolutely do the trick, but Sara Gallegos recommends a Microtex needle. It has a slim, really sharp point that can pierce any type of paper without dulling as quickly. Give it a stitch and see how it feels!

Presser Foot Type

When foundation piecing, you sew from the “back” along the printed line. Obviously, any foot with a guide wouldn’t work (it might crease the paper). A quarter-inch piecing foot would work, but can lack some visibility in front of the needle, so it can be hard to tell where the line your stitching on ends. A standard, clear presser foot offers more visibility. Sara highly recommends a foot like the Sewing Stars foot from PFAFF — the wide open space in front of the needle gives you plenty of visibility, and the little metal bar shows helps you keep that stitch line headed right down the center!

Fold-Over Technique

“My friend Gigi Levsen showed me this technique on the last season of Love of Quilting,” Sara said. To make sure your patch is the right size, place the patch, and then fold the foundation backward! A lightbox or a window can help ensure everything works as well, but the simplicity of this technique is hard to beat!

Trimming

Trimming the patches as you go helps eliminate bulk (an Add-a-Quarter ruler is pretty great for this), and once you’ve sewn all the patches to the unit, it’s critical to trim along the foundation’s cut lines. If the foundation is curved, there are several approaches to this. Cutting with scissors is one approach. Free-hand cutting slowly with a rotary cutter is another method. We quilters often feel uncomfortable using a rotary cutter without an acrylic ruler as a guide, but garment sewers do this all the time! A smaller rotary cutter—such as one with an 18mm blade can give you more control.

Bonus Video!

Another fun method is the cut with a rotary cutter… and a straight ruler. Check out that technique in this fun, behind-the-scenes bonus video!

Pressing Plans

When it comes to pressing foundation-pieced units, there’s some additional advice. Sara recommends leaving the paper in as long as possible, especially with curved units like this where bias can sneak in to cause issues. But leaving the paper in is not exactly conducive to sewing pieced curves, so this is one place where Sara insists on pressing her seams open. You can even apply some steam and rip out those papers inside the open seam allowance (or wet it along the stitch line with a Clover fabric folding pen, making it easier to tear).

Last But Not Least

Have fun! This is one of the most important pieces of advice when it comes to a new technique. Think of it as an experiment, or invite over a friend to try it out together. Use fun-filled fabrics and make sample blocks. Start off in a way that’s low-stress and makes practicing a joy, and you’ll find foundation-piecing success sooner than you’d expect!

For more paper piecing tips and tricks (and sew much more), make sure you tune in to the newest season of Love of Quilting TV! Check your local public television affiliate’s listings for air times in later July 2023, or start streaming the 4200 series on June 30, 2023, with your Quilting Daily TV subscription!