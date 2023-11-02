Patchwork Mug Rug Tutorial: Make Quick Quilted Gifts

The patchwork mug rug tutorial will let you make a stylish and practical homemade gift that’s perfect for any occasion. When people know you’re a fiber artist, they appreciate that you took the time to make something just for them. For example, this pretty and practical mug rug — which includes a built-in mug marker — is an easy sewing project that can be put together in about an hour.

I have made bed and lap quilts, holiday table runners, and other large-scale quilted gifts and décor. But more often I make small quilted gifts that come together quickly with the sewing machine and my abundance of fabric scraps. The simple design sets two interlocking four-patch squares on point, creating the illusion of more complex piecing. The mug marker doubles as a hanging tab, and the whole set can be stored on a hook.

Materials for the Mug Rug & Mug Marker

✓ Main color fabric (blue): cut four 3½” squares and a 1½” x 7½” strip ✓ Contrast color fabric (pink): cut three 3½” squares ✓ Backing fabric, cut a 9″ x 14″ rectangle ✓ Batting: cut a 9″ x 14″ rectangle ✓ Button ✓ Hand sewing needle and thread ✓ Knitting needle

Small quilted gifts like this mug rug can be whipped up in an hour or less.

Step-by-Step Instructions for the Mug Rug

1 Arrange the squares in three rows. Sew the blocks together in each row, pressing the seams toward the pink fabric. 2 Sew the three rows together, making sure to match the seams and stagger the rows to create the jagged edge. Press the seams toward the center row. 3 Layer the piece for quilting by placing the batting on the bottom, the backing fabric on top of the batting, right side facing up, and the top right side facing down. Pin the three layers together. 4 Using a ¼” seam allowance, sew around the outside edge of the top, leaving a 3″ opening on one side. Be sure to make sharp turns at all inside and outside corners. Trim away the excess batting. Clip the corners and inside angles to ensure easy turning. 5 Turn the piece right side out and push the corners out with a knitting needle. Press. Whip stitch the raw opening closed, and quilt your piece as desired. 5 Make a buttonhole in the top corner of one side to accept the mug marker button.

Step-by-Step Instructions for the Mug Marker

1 Fold the 1½” x 7½” strip of fabric in half lengthwise with right sides together. Stitch a scant ¼” seam up the long edge. Turn the strip right side out and press. 2 Fold the piece in half making a loop, and stitch the raw edges together at the bottom of the loop, and again about ½” away. Attach the button between the stitch lines. 3 The button and loop act as a hanger for the mug rug, and can be twisted around a mug handle to identify the mug.

Mug marker in action.

