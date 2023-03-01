Pet Portrait Memory Quilts Workshop
Most of us treat our pets like a member of the family so why not immortalize your favorite pal with a custom pet portrait quilt? Join award-winning fiber artist Lea McComas in this 6-lesson online workshop as she shows you how to bring your favorite pet photos to life using her fused raw-edge appliqué technique!
Lea takes you from start to finish with insight that will ensure your success creating a one-of-a-kind pet portrait quilt.
✓
Learn to choose the best pet photo, then edit the image in Photoshop
✓
Make smart decisions about color and design with Lea’s expert guidance
✓
Complete a line drawing to use as a pattern for your quilt
✓
Select fabrics for the portrait
✓
Create fusible appliqué pieces unique to your pet portrait
✓
Assemble, quilt, and finish the edges.
Skills you will walk away with in this workshop:
✓
Better photo identification for project success
✓
Photo manipulation skills using Photoshop Elements software
✓
Better understanding of the importance of color in your quilt
✓
How to create a pattern from your photo
✓
Choosing the best fabrics for your photo
✓
Using fusible web
✓
Better thread education
✓
Quilt assembly tips
✓
Stitching options
✓
Binding vs Art Facing
Click here to register for Pet Portrait Memory Quilts with Lea McComas today! The workshop starts on 3/7/2023 and ends on 4/4/2023. Registration closes on 3/14/2023.
Enjoying this article? Sign up for our newsletter!
Join the Conversation!