Most of us treat our pets like a member of the family so why not immortalize your favorite pal with a custom pet portrait quilt? Join award-winning fiber artist Lea McComas in this 6-lesson online workshop as she shows you how to bring your favorite pet photos to life using her fused raw-edge appliqué technique!

Lea takes you from start to finish with insight that will ensure your success creating a one-of-a-kind pet portrait quilt.

✓ Learn to choose the best pet photo, then edit the image in Photoshop ✓ Make smart decisions about color and design with Lea’s expert guidance ✓ Complete a line drawing to use as a pattern for your quilt ✓ Select fabrics for the portrait ✓ Create fusible appliqué pieces unique to your pet portrait ✓ Assemble, quilt, and finish the edges.

Skills you will walk away with in this workshop:

✓ Better photo identification for project success ✓ Photo manipulation skills using Photoshop Elements software ✓ Better understanding of the importance of color in your quilt ✓ How to create a pattern from your photo ✓ Choosing the best fabrics for your photo ✓ Using fusible web ✓ Better thread education ✓ Quilt assembly tips ✓ Stitching options ✓ Binding vs Art Facing

Click here to register for Pet Portrait Memory Quilts with Lea McComas today! The workshop starts on 3/7/2023 and ends on 4/4/2023. Registration closes on 3/14/2023.