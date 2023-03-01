Shopping Cart

WORKSHOPS AND CLASSES Articles 1 min read

Pet Portrait Memory Quilts Workshop

Vanessa Lyman
Most of us treat our pets like a member of the family so why not immortalize your favorite pal with a custom pet portrait quilt? Join award-winning fiber artist Lea McComas in this 6-lesson online workshop as she shows you how to bring your favorite pet photos to life using her fused raw-edge appliqué technique!

Lea takes you from start to finish with insight that will ensure your success creating a one-of-a-kind pet portrait quilt.

Learn to choose the best pet photo, then edit the image in Photoshop

Make smart decisions about color and design with Lea’s expert guidance

Complete a line drawing to use as a pattern for your quilt

Select fabrics for the portrait

Create fusible appliqué pieces unique to your pet portrait

Assemble, quilt, and finish the edges.

Make smart decisions about color and design with Lea's expert guidance!

Skills you will walk away with in this workshop:

Better photo identification for project success

Photo manipulation skills using Photoshop Elements software

Better understanding of the importance of color in your quilt

How to create a pattern from your photo

Choosing the best fabrics for your photo

Using fusible web

Better thread education

Quilt assembly tips

Stitching options

Binding vs Art Facing

By the end of this workshop you’ll be able to Create fusible appliqué pieces unique to your pet portrait.

Click here to register for Pet Portrait Memory Quilts with Lea McComas today! The workshop starts on 3/7/2023 and ends on 4/4/2023. Registration closes on 3/14/2023.

