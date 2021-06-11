Most of us treat our pets like a member of the family so why not immortalize your favorite pet in a custom quilt? Join award-winning fiber artist Lea McComas in this 6-lesson online workshop as she shows you how to bring your favorite pet photos to life using her fused raw-edge appliqué technique.

Make smart decisions about color and design with Lea’s expert guidance.

Lea takes you from start to finish with insight that will ensure your success creating a one-of-a-kind pet portrait memory quilt.

Learn to choose the best pet photo, then edit the image in Photoshop

Complete a line drawing to use as a pattern for your quilt

Select fabrics for the portrait

Create fusible appliqué pieces unique to your pet portrait

Assemble, quilt, and finish the edges.

By the end of this course, you’ll have the skills to create a work of art even the furriest of your friends will appreciate.

Skills you will walk away with in this workshop:

Better photo identification for project success

Photo manipulation skills using Photoshop Elements software

Better understanding of the importance of color in your quilt

How to create a pattern from your photo

Choosing the best fabrics for your photo

Using fusible web

Better thread education

Quilt assembly tips

Stitching options

Binding vs Art Facing

By the end of this workshop you’ll be able to Create fusible appliqué pieces unique to your pet portrait.

In the video below, Lea explains what you can expect in this workshop.

Register for Pet Portrait Memory Quilts with Lea McComas today! The workshop runs 7/16/2021 to 8/13/2021. Registration closes on 7/30/2021. Save $20 with code: PETS20 – expires 7/16.