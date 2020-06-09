Pieces of the Past Quilt Competition Deadline Draws Near!

The July 14th deadline for Quilting Daily’s Pieces of the Past Quilt Competition is just around the corner. Envision having your quilt viewed by thousands of quilting enthusiasts, both online and in our magazine. Can you imagine yourself appearing on the nationally publicized PBS show, Quilting Arts TV? Don’t forget about the cash prizes and complimentary subscriptions for our winners. Now that you’re ready to break out your masterpiece, here are a few tips for photographing, shipping, and releasing your quilt to the care of our staff.

Photographing Your Quilt

Ol’ Will Rogers said, “You never get a second chance to make a first impression”. You’ll want the quilt photos that accompany your submission to make a great impression on the jurors. Our photographer, Molly Stevenson, offers these tips on photographing your quilts:

“Find a neutral background. You want your quilt to be the star so a simple white wall, for example will make it pop. For flats I like to use carpet tacks mounted on the wall to quickly put up and take down a quilt. Pop T-pins in the bottom two corners to keep it flat.

Light is your friend! Whether it’s natural light or studio light let it splash all over your quilt to create even lighting.

If you want to style your quilt use a simple chair or ladder or even a dresser or the back of a door. Drape the quilt over the surface. Let it have some natural wrinkles or folds to create interest.

Stand back far enough from the quilt so you can get it all in the frame but close enough that you capture as much detail as possible.”

Shipping Your Quilt

If your quilt is selected to move forward as a finalist, then you’ll need to ship it to our offices in Golden, Colorado. Quilting Arts Magazine Associate Editor, Kristine Lundblad gives some great tips on how to safely ship your quilt to the Golden Peak Media offices.

Learn more here: https://www.quiltingdaily.com/how-to-pack-and-ship-quilts-the-rolled-quilt-method-quilting-daily/

It’s always a good idea to adequately insure and obtain tracking information when shipping your quilt. Please note that we recently relocated our office in Golden, Colorado. Your quilt should be shipped to:

500 Golden Ridge Road – Suite 100 – Golden, CO 80401

Releasing Your Quilt to our Care

The staff at Golden Peak Media provide the utmost care and protection of all quilts that come through our office. Quilts are kept away from sunlight in a cool, low-humidity space before and after photography and judging. During photography, quilts are handled carefully and kept away from dirt and moisture. Judging will be done by certified judge, Christine Brown. You can rest assured that when quilts are in our care, we treasure them as much as you do!

Please visit our FAQ page at https://www.quiltingdaily.com/quilt-competitions-faq/ for additional details, dates, and prizes for our Pieces of the Past Quilt Competition. Hurry! This is a unique opportunity to have your quilt viewed by a world-wide audience!