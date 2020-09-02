Pieces of the Past Quilting Competition Winners and Finalists

Earlier this year we launched Quilting Daily’s first ever online quilting competition. This competition was created to pay tribute to the heritage of quilting and quiltmakers by featuring outstanding quilts that echoed the theme “Pieces of the Past”. We offered cash prizes as well as an opportunity for the first-place winner to appear on one of our nationally syndicated PBS television shows.

WOW. The entries we received were amazing and it was clear that this theme resonated with quilters from a wide spectrum of genres and their entries all deserved recognition. I had the honor, along with Vivika Hanson DeNegre, of participating in the jurying process to determine the finalists. It was quite a daunting challenge but an incredible experience as well. After much deliberation, we selected 22 finalists and asked the designers to send their quilts to our editorial offices in Golden, CO for in-person judging.

SO EXCITING! As the quilts arrived one by one and we unpacked them, they were even more spectacular in person. The finalist quilts were outstanding and the level of artistry and craftsmanship was extremely high. Our certified judge, Christine N. Brown, had a very difficult job to determine the prize winners. The quilts were evaluated on their design, workmanship, relevance to the theme, and overall visual impact. Awards were given for first, second and third places, along with 10 honorable mentions. Christine also awarded an NACQJ Merit Award to a deserving quilt by Maria Shell.

AND THE WINNERS ARE. It is with great pleasure that we announce the winners and finalists for this competition. Congratulations to everyone who participated. We know it isn’t always easy to put yourself and your work up for review, but we want to sincerely thank you for sharing your beautiful creations with us. It was our great honor and pleasure.

First Place:

Karen Sienk, Still Standing in Clearwater Idaho

Inspired by a photo taken by my husband so that I could make a quilt from it, the unique Idaho weather created Hoar frost on the abandoned homestead and the grasses.

Second Place:

Ben Darby, 25

This quilt was made in honor of our 25th wedding anniversary. I scanned photos and memorabilia from our wedding and had them digitally printed on fabric for incorporation in this design.

Third Place:

Allison Aller, Aunt Anna, Mrs. Anonymous and Me

A friend’s great aunt and a silent auction provided the pieced blocks, and I set them together using my original stained-glass appliqué technique onto background squares. Then I assembled the quilt, and embroidered within each block by hand, and quilted around the embroidery by machine. I loved collaborating with these fine quilters…and deeply felt their presence throughout the making of this quilt.

Honorable Mention:

Vicki Conley, Picnic on the Pecos

Lynn Czaban, Overcoming with Grace

Joanna Ellis, First Bite of Summer

Sandra Fisher, Oh My!

Bev Haring, Out to Pasture

Flora Joy, From Rags to Stitches

Patty Kennedy-Zafred, American Portraits

Natalie Rockley, Caring for Brother

Maria Shell, Everything All at Once

Melissa Sobotka, Rembrandt’s Repast

Finalists:

Betty Busby, The Big Petoskey

Shin-hee Chin, A Thousand Lives

Victoria Findlay Wolfe, Night Light

Jamie Fingal, Moments

Vonda Jacques, Grandpa was a Chevy Man

Eunhee Lee, Jangdokdae

Janet Nieuwenhoft, Daddy’s Hand

Katarina Roccella, Indelible

Martha Wolfe, The Ledges, 1925

Click through the slideshow below to see all of the winners and finalists. Plus you can click on each of the images to see each of the quilts larger and in more detail. And make sure to look for more about these quilts in the upcoming January issues of Quilting Arts Magazine, Quiltmaker, Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting, and McCall’s Quilting.

FIRST PLACE Still Standing in Clearwater Idaho

54” x 43”

By Karen Sienk Inspired by a photo taken by my husband so that I could make a quilt from it, the unique Idaho weather created Hoar frost on the abandoned homestead and the grasses. SECOND PLACE 25

64” x 64”

By Ben Darby This quilt was made in honor of our 25th wedding anniversary. I scanned photos and memorabilia from our wedding and had them digitally printed on fabric for incorporation in this design. THIRD PLACE Aunt Anna, Mrs. Anonymous and Me

60” x 60”

By Allison Aller A friend’s great aunt and a silent auction provided the pieced blocks, and I set them together using my original stained-glass appliqué technique. I assembled the quilt, and embroidered within each block by hand, and quilted around the embroidery by machine. I loved collaborating with these fine quilters…and deeply felt their presence throughout the making of this quilt. NACQJ Award-Honorable Mention Everything all at Once

60” x 60”

By Maria Shell Every quilt I have made has taught me something about myself, my craft, my art. They are building blocks that have led me to the exact spot on the map where I currently stand. This quilt is the beginning of a new series based on the traditional quilt block, Flowering Snowball. Without all of the other previous quilts, it could not have been made, and now that it has been, I can’t wait to see what will happen next. HONORABLE MENTION From Rags to Stitches

51” x 66”

By Flora Joy I slept under a Dutch doll quilt as a child and that made me want to BE a quilter. This quilt is my quilting autobiography. Each doll reflects a different time and viewers can lift each Dutch Doll/Sunbonnet Sue to read that block’s unusual story. HONORABLE MENTION Picnic on the Pecos

62” x 33”

By Vicki Conley The pathfinders of yesterday were blazing a trail across the west with very few amenities. The casual, relaxed nature of this photograph, taken as they journeyed, stands in stark contrast to the more typical stiff formal portraits characteristic of the day. This migratory spirit is still in us today both out of curiosity as well as necessity. Under many circumstances, home truly is wherever you are. HONORABLE MENTION Oh My!

53” x 60.5”

By Sandra Fisher My Grandmother taught me how to quilt 50 years ago using cardboard templates, hand piecing and quilting. Very traditional. She would be amazed at my wonky blocks and non-traditional quilting methods I use today, but she gave me a solid base to expand my skills. She introduced me to a lifetime of creativity and I thank her everyday. HONORABLE MENTION Rembrandt’s Repast

41” x 31”

By Melissa Sobotka Using photography, fabric and ink, I wanted to create an image using Chiaroscuro, the dramatic lighting effect in much of Rembrandt’s work. I imagined that this still life might be a sumptuous feast on a table next to the master as he worked. HONORABLE MENTION Out to Pasture

47” x 37”

By Bev Haring My dad could make just about any vehicle run — sometimes by using parts and pieces from many diverse sources. The working title of this piece was “what would dad do?” because of the two different badging on this truck — is it a Ford or a Mercury?! Dad’s been gone for a while now, so this quilt is part of the pieces of my past. HONORABLE MENTION American Portraits

66” x 58”

By Patty Kennedy-Zafred My goal is to create thought provoking narratives using fabric, dyes, silkscreens, and ink to develop a visual dialogue with the viewer. The independent family farm is an essential part of our diverse American fabric, representing strength, tenacity, patience, and perseverance. Inspired by 1930’s U.S. Farm Security Administration photographs, this is my tribute to the American farmer. HONORABLE MENTION Caring for Brother

43” x 55”

By Natalie Rockley My quilt was inspired by a photo taken by my father Howard Larsen in 1959 in Afghanistan. His caption “caring for Brother” is more relevant and poignant now than ever. HONORABLE MENTION First Bite of Summer

31” x 40”

By Joanna Ellis This quilt started with failed attempts to portray my granddaughter’s carefree enjoyment of that first bite of watermelon. I discovered the subtle beauty of silk in the vendor booths at the Tokyo International Quilt Festival in Japan. As Covid-19 began to change our world, I arrived home with two suitcases full of used kimonos, just before the borders closed. HONORABLE MENTION Overcoming with Grace

24” x 33”

By Lynn Czaban A scalpel cut deep across her breast. The healing process albeit slow, represents a battle between body and brain leaving her forever changed. The scar – a piece of the past is a constant reminder of her strength, her courage and her self-worth. FINALIST The Big Petoskey

69” x 52”

By Betty Busby An amazing type of fossilized coral is found in the town of Petoskey, Michigan. When polished, the forms of the organisms that lived millions of years ago are revealed. I reimagined these forms in bright blues and greens and earth colors on a much bigger scale. FINALIST Night Light

91” x 99”

By Victoria Findlay Wolfe Driving home one afternoon, the sun was blocked behind a small cloud, and the rays of light were pouring out behind it. It made me think of my youth laying in the grass staring up at the sky, and all the memories of those years of my life. How far away it now seems, yet pieced together of those memories, I’m still me… FINALIST Daddy’s Hand

73” x 53”

By Janet Nieuwenhoft Daddy’s Hand has 41,500 ¼ inch pieces. Each was cut ¾ inch and pieced in the traditional pieced method. I used a grid system and stayed very organized. It has 415, 3-inch blocks and each block has 100 pieces. FINALIST Grandpa was a Chevy Man

20” x 16”

By Vonda Jacques Near and dear to my heart… the mountain in the background is one in our valley that I look at daily. My Grandfather was a wonderful man and he loved his Chevy vehicles. FINALIST A Thousand Lives

63” x 63”

By Shin-Hee Chin Ruby Kendrick served as a missionary to Korea in 1907. However, in less than a year, she died of exhaustion and appendicitis at Severance Hospital in Seoul. She was only 23-year old. Texas leaguers in her home state ultimately raised nearly $120,000 in her memory as a mission project. Her last words home were, “If I had a thousand lives, Korea should have them all.” Inspired by her last words, I made this quilt, using 1,000 yo-yos. FINALIST Indelible

25” x 33.5”

By Katarina Roccella In this particular art quilt I used 2 cm squares to create the fabric composition. I wanted to achieve the 3D look of the composition by leaving the edges of the squares “open”, contributing to the uniqueness of the piece, while the simple quilted vertical and horizontal lines are stressing the tactility and visualization of the grid. FINALIST Moments

24” x 32”

By Jamie Fingal I learned to live in the moment when my mom was getting ready to leave this life. I took my journal with me to write my thoughts, prayers and some of her stories. It was hard, raw and I tried to make every moment count. FINALIST The Ledges, 1925

24” x 36”

By Maria Wolfe Inspired by a photo taken at my great-grandparents’ home in Prospect, CT. The home was no longer in the family by the time I was born, but it’s interesting to recognize the places from photos of ancestors walking and playing with pets and picnicking there. People long gone. Their spirits linger and comfort me.